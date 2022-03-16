Jimmy's East-Side Diner

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My favorite meal is super simple: pasta with tomato sauce. When there are only two ingredients in a meal, they both have to be really, really good. I make fresh pasta daily for work, so the noodle part is sorted. The sauce, however, was harder to actualize: My gold standard for tomato sauce is the fresh passata di pomodoro that I got to taste straight out of the food mills in Southern Italy at the height of summertime. I’ve spent a ton of time, energy, and money searching for the absolute best jarred approximation of that first bite. And I’m happy to say that I finally found it — at my local farm stand. Luckily it’s also available online!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO