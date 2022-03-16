ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy's East-Side Diner

By Ryan Pfeffer
 2 days ago
Jimmy’s is MiMo’s reliable diner, and it does all the things reliable diners are supposed to do. There are leather booths that...

The Infatuation

Scannicchio's

This neighborhood BYOB serves dishes like veal parmigiana, chicken marsala, and some other filling family-style choices like a NY strip topped with seared scallops. On nights where you’d rather sit back and eat than make a decision about what to order, they have a prix-fixe menu that always has good options. For $37, you get five courses of plates like bruschetta, a few pastas like a penne alla vodka, and even a couple of desserts that can come in handy when stopping by for a birthday or anniversary.
Fremont Tribune

Mel's Diner offers nostalgia, home cooking

Going to Mel’s Diner is like walking into nostalgia you can feel. The iconic eatery on Fremont’s north side looks like a diner from the 1950s. Black- and white-checkered floors and shiny red-and-white booths add to the retro décor. A thin line of red neon light glows near the ceiling in the dining area.
The Infatuation

ItalianinSouth Philly

This BYOB right off Passyunk Ave has a handful of pastas, some family-style mains like chicken milanese and lamb shank plopped on a mound of pesto risotto, and a dining room that (on a sunny day) gets a ton of natural light coming through their massive windows. When you’re there, make sure you have one or two pastas on the table. With shareable options like their fettuccine tossed with jumbo gulf shrimp and a buttery cream sauce, it’s a great place to spend your birthday with a few glasses of wine.
The Infatuation

FrenchinSouth Philly

Known for their eclairs, croissants, and tarts, this neighborhood patisserie has plenty of brunch options like some of the best french toast in the city that’s topped with berry coulis and fresh berries. Enjoy it all on their picnic table-filled sidewalk patio, and for some post-brunch sweetness, don’t forget to grab a giant macaron on the way out.
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Tuna Salad Includes This Unexpected Ingredient

Tuna salad used to be the sandwich of choice among working women in the United States. Per the Smithsonian Magazine, salads first came into existence in the 1800s as a way to use up leftover bits of meat and fish from past meals. People would mix in mayo, and add celery, pickles, and olives that didn't make their way to anyone's stomach. Tuna salad sandwiches, which reminded people of home, eventually became a go-to lunch option when more women started spending time out and about and joining the workforce.
The Kitchn

I Finally Found a Jarred Pasta Sauce That Rivals the Fresh Stuff I Ate When I Lived in Southern Italy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My favorite meal is super simple: pasta with tomato sauce. When there are only two ingredients in a meal, they both have to be really, really good. I make fresh pasta daily for work, so the noodle part is sorted. The sauce, however, was harder to actualize: My gold standard for tomato sauce is the fresh passata di pomodoro that I got to taste straight out of the food mills in Southern Italy at the height of summertime. I’ve spent a ton of time, energy, and money searching for the absolute best jarred approximation of that first bite. And I’m happy to say that I finally found it — at my local farm stand. Luckily it’s also available online!
YourErie

Watch: Find fish fry dinners near you

Come dinner, fish fillets and mac and cheese could be on your plate. Fontaine Glenn was live in the control with more on where you can find fish dinners around town. For anyone participating in Lent, Fridays means meat is off the menu except for fish. The Knights of Columbus at Saint Luke Catholic Church […]
Taste Of Home

How to Make Smoked Corned Beef

It’s hard to go wrong with corned beef. When cooked on the stovetop or in the slow cooker, it’s a staple for St. Patrick’s Day. Of course, we love non-traditional versions of corned beef, too, like glazed corned beef, spicy corned beef or (our favorite) smoked corned beef brisket.
Boston Globe

Recipe: Irish Boxty are crispy, creamy potato pancakes fried in butter

Boxty, the Irish version of potato pancakes, are made of both mashed and grated potatoes that are bound with flour and buttermilk and pan-fried in butter. Creamy and rich on the inside, crispy on the outside, the pancakes make a hearty breakfast treat served with bacon and eggs. But they are also delicious later in the day, with smoked salmon as an appetizer, or with lamb stew. The recipe doubles or triples easily for a crowd or for diners with bigger appetites. If working with large batches, keep them warm in a 200-degree oven.
The Infatuation

Headless Horseman

This bar near Union Square gets very popular during Happy Hour, which goes from 4pm-8pm daily. You shouldn’t count on being able to get a table, but if you do, be sure to pair the discounted wine, beer, and well drinks with some bar food. The buffalo wings are meaty and not over-sauced, and for something more substantial, order the fried chicken sandwich.
The Infatuation

Superdawg

Superdawg is the iconic 1950’s style drive-in on the edge of the Chicago city limits in what is technically Norwood Park. What makes Superdawg so iconic? A few things. For one, the giant plastic hot dogs on top of the building. They will catch your eye, although we aren’t sure if you’ll react by saying “that’s a really cute plastic hot dog couple,” or by thinking they’ll give you nightmares for days. But when you know the two giant plastic dogs are meant to represent the couple who opened Superdawg in 1948, it’s all pretty endearing.
The Infatuation

Phoebe's Diner

The last thing we’d expect out of a brunch spot is quality barbecue, but it turns out that’s the specialty at Phoebe’s Diner on Oltorf. Along with classics like burgers and shrimp and grits, this ’50s-style diner serves house-smoked brisket, sausage, and bacon. If you need a bite of something sweet, make sure to get an order of deep fried French toast for the table. Just know that they close at 3pm, so plan accordingly.
The Infatuation

BritishinEast Passyunk

We don’t know if Stargazy will succeed in turning Philly into a Scotch egg and fish and chips type of town. But they have conquered our dreams with a sausage roll that has a perfectly buttery and flaky crust. The East Passyunk British spot serves meat pies, desserts like sticky toffee, and an eel and mash that comes topped with a parsley liquor that we think is the best British import next to Adele. It’s a low-key place to grab some comfort food while reading a book at one of the few tables inside, or you can get it all to go and have a picnic at Dickinson Square Park.
The Infatuation

Little Madrid Tapas Cafe

We really want to like Little Madrid Tapas Cafe. The service is great, and it’s Andersonville’s only tapas place. While some dishes are pretty good (the creamy iberico ham croquettes are crispy and the morcilla con pimientos have a good balance of saltiness, spice, and funk) the mostly lackluster food and incredibly dark dining room make for an unenjoyable dining experience. A too-sweet glaze overpowers the chistorra sausage with potatoes, the sweet albondigas clash against a tidal wave of tangy tomato sauce, and the paella disappoints with a trifecta of overcooked rice, rubbery seafood, and overzealous use of salt. So if you’re in the area and looking for a dinner with a bunch of small plates, you might want to check out Uvae or Gadabout instead.
The Infatuation

Pete's Tavern

This place is old. We’re talking built-in-1864 old. So that whole throwback vibe they’re giving off is not a facade. This is a tavern, plain and simple, and there’s a chance that it’s survived so long because there are few other good options in the Gramercy area. On the plus side, it’s also useful, unpretentious, and a good place to relax. If you’re in the area and you just want to get a beer with friends (and maybe watch the game on TV), Pete’s gets the job done.
The Infatuation

Lady Gregory's

Lady Gregory’s is a fun Irish pub in Andersonville that’s great for drinking with friends. Dining here feels like hanging out in an old Victorian home, with a mishmash of framed photos and paintings, tchotchkes like golden animal figurines, a cozy library with a fireplace, and a persistent Irish folk playlist. The menu has just-fine pub food like burgers, fish and chips, and a variety of pot pies. The Hatch Kick-Ass Burger is topped with hatch chiles and Marie Rose sauce, but the meat is a bit under-seasoned. We appreciate the curried veggie pot pie's flaky crust, but wish that the filling wasn't so watery and sweet. Instead of grabbing a full dinner, come here for a Guinness or one of their 300 whiskeys and maybe some fries as a snack.
The Infatuation

PizzainSouth Philly

Pizza Plus has the same crispy Detroit-style pies as their sister restaurant Circles + Squares, now you just don’t have to venture past North Broad to get them. Here, the deep dish pizzas are round and they load doughy and spongy slices with buffalo chicken, homemade pesto, or plenty of melty cheese for $25 and under. It’s a great spot to call for takeout and get your order in under 20 minutes, whether you’re grabbing some chicken parm with tangy tomato sauce or a meatball sub.
The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

