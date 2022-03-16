Gov. Wolf Applauds Biden Administration for $9.8 Million Investment to Modernize SEPTA Public Transit Centers in South Philadelphia
Governor Tom Wolf applauded the Biden Administration for its ongoing commitment to investing in our infrastructure through the Federal Transit Administration’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program. Pennsylvania has been awarded $9.8 million to provide critical infrastructure and safety enhancements to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)....www.governor.pa.gov
Comments / 2