ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gov. Wolf Applauds Biden Administration for $9.8 Million Investment to Modernize SEPTA Public Transit Centers in South Philadelphia

pa.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tom Wolf applauded the Biden Administration for its ongoing commitment to investing in our infrastructure through the Federal Transit Administration’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program. Pennsylvania has been awarded $9.8 million to provide critical infrastructure and safety enhancements to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)....

www.governor.pa.gov

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Wolf
Fox News

American killed by Russia forces in Ukraine a 'helper, a peacemaker': sister says

The sister of an America killed Wednesday morning in Ukraine by Russian forces as he waited in a bread line called him a "helper, a peacemaker," according to a report. Jim Hill, 68, of Minnesota, was one of 10 civilians killed while waiting in line for food in the northeastern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine's interior minister said. The U.S. Department of State confirmed Hill's death but did not identify him by name.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy