Chicago, IL

Angel Day, aka producer and vocalist Yesterdayneverhappened and Daybreak party promoter

By Leor Galil
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngel Day, 23, is a visual artist, pop musician, and show promoter. They make eclectic underground tracks that draw from experimental dance and hip-hop, using the name Yesterdayneverhappened; they also organize a party called Daybreak, which showcases Black and Black trans artists. In January the Empty Bottle hosted the most recent...

