East shooting victim walking, talking despite bullet still in her skull

A mother was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green, London, while her children were at school.The alarm was raised at 4.06pm on Thursday after the 40-year-old mother failed to pick her children up from school, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.Officers then attended an address on Globe Road where they found the woman with stab injuries.Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, she was pronounced dead at the scene.It is heartbreaking that yet another woman has been killedDetective Chief Inspector Laurence SmithShe has yet to be formally identified, although her next of kin have been informed.A post-mortem...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO