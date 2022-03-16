ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

East shooting victim walking, talking despite bullet still in her skull

Kemery Ortega faces a long recovery but is making amazing early strides. East shooting victim walking, talking despite bullet …. Law enforcement encourages safety during...

Towne East shooting witness gave CPR to victim, shares her story

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More stories are coming out from eyewitnesses who were at Towne East Mall when the shooting happened. One woman says she tried saving the teen’s life just minutes after being shot. A girl’s trip to the mall turned tragic for Stephanie Dock, her niece, and...
Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead

A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
Victim identified in Bismarck shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police have identified the victim in Wednesday’s shooting in Bismarck as 22-year-old, Michael Shane. A second victim involved in the shooting death of Shane has also been identified. Police say the 30-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital around 4:00 pm Wednesday.
Girl, 7, grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in a Brooklyn shooting on Monday, police said. The girl and her 28-year-old mom were at the corner of Surf Avenue and West 30th Street when they heard gunshots around 3 p.m., officials said. They rushed home to their apartment. About two […]
2nd victim dies in Fairfield shooting

A second victim has died following a shooting in Fairfield on Sunday. Fairfield police said the shooting started after a fight in the 200 block of East Tabor Avenue. Officers responded around 5 a.m. and found the three gunshot victims near a business. A 44-year-old Fairfield resident who was pronounced...
Alex Jones says he is treated worse than people on death row amid calls to arrest him for dodging Sandy Hook deposition

Alex Jones has claimed he is being “treated worse than somebody on death row” in a video rant as he faces calls to be arrested for twice dodging a deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre.The far-right conspiracy theorist posted a pre-recorded video on his Infowars website on Thursday complaining about the criticism he has received for missing his court-ordered appearances this week.“Somebody on death row is allowed to go get their medical treatment and hearings and things are postponed but I’m treated worse than somebody on death row,” he said.Mr Jones was scheduled...
Mother stabbed to death while children at school

A mother was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green, London, while her children were at school.The alarm was raised at 4.06pm on Thursday after the 40-year-old mother failed to pick her children up from school, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.Officers then attended an address on Globe Road where they found the woman with stab injuries.Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, she was pronounced dead at the scene.It is heartbreaking that yet another woman has been killedDetective Chief Inspector Laurence SmithShe has yet to be formally identified, although her next of kin have been informed.A post-mortem...
