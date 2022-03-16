ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

I-10 East Blocked By Crash

By Ian Auzenne
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Drivers coming from Duson and points west who need to get to Lafayette and points farther east need to take U. S. 90 this afternoon. Traffic on Interstate 10 East is at a standstill because of a crash with injuries near the Scott exit. According to witnesses, traffic was backed up...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Man Succumbs to Injuries After Hit & Run

Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen says a bicyclist who was hit by a hit and run driver on March 8 has succumbed to his injuries. Gossen says that 57-year-old Stoney R. Loup of Lafayette was struck from behind while riding his bicycle on Brothers Road around 11:15 that night. The driver fled the scene.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

2 Men Arrested in 2020 Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

This Man is Stealing from a Breaux Bridge Storage Facility

The Breaux Bridge Police Department is looking for a man who has some Breaux Bridge residents fuming mad and others worried whether he'll do it again. The Breaux Bridge Police Department has been looking for a man who has allegedly been stealing from a storage facility in the City Limits of Breaux Bridge. Even though the Breaux Bridge Police Department has not confirmed the name of the facility in social media posts, one victim claims the storage facility is Breaux Bridge Storage 2 located at 1225 Berard Street in Breaux Bridge.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Traffic
City
Scott, LA
Duson, LA
Traffic
City
Duson, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
KPEL 96.5

Abandoned Lafayette Home on Eleventh Street Devoured by Flames

Multiple people driving down the South East Evangeline Thruway at around 3:30 Sunday morning saw trouble near Eleventh Street. Many of the witnesses called in when they saw flames destroying a home on that street. Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman and Fire Investigator Alton Trahan says that the home was completely...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Names#I 10#Traffic Accident#U S 90
KPEL 96.5

Bossier City’s Boardwalk Will Host Drive Electric Earth Day 2022

I remember the first time I heard someone talk about an electric car in this part of the world. As you could imagine, that conversation was not about how cool they are or how excited everyone was to drive one. The topic of electric cars has always been a polarizing one, but one thing is clear: Electric Vehicles (EVs) aren't going anywhere.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Second Man’s Body Recovered From Toledo Bend, Both Men Identified

A second man's body has been recovered from Toledo Bend Lake after a fishing trip went awry for two men this past weekend. The tragedy started on Friday, March 11th when two men went out fishing on the Sabine Parish lake. The sheriff's office there received a call in mid-afternoon on Saturday, March 12th that the two fishermen never returned.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Family of LYFT Driver From Scott Say She is Now Missing

A Scott woman is missing and now police are asking for your assistance in locating her. According to KLFY-TV 10, the family of 33-year-old Ella Goodie says that they last saw her Wednesday, March 9. She was picking up a LYFT passenger and was scheduled to drop the passenger off...
SCOTT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Dramatic Video Shows Louisiana Deputy Getting Hit After Using Body as Road Block During Police Chase

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after being hit by a vehicle during a police chase over the weekend. According to WWL-TV, a deputy patrolling Hwy 36 near Covington was assisting in stopping a vehicle during a police chase. A spike strip was deployed near Hwy 21 but the white Dodge Hellcat swerved around it and hit the deputy instead.
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KPEL 96.5

West Monroe Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Girlfriend on Fire

An 18-year-old man from West Monroe, La has been arrested for allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire because he "wanted to see what it was like" according to the victim. Joshua White Jr., 18, of West Monroe was arrested yesterday (03/15/22) and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery-Serious Injury Burning after authorities interviewed White's former girlfriend about an incident that happened on March 5, 2022, according to myarklamiss.com.
WEST MONROE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Opelousas PD: Man Kidnapped at Gunpoint, Looking for Suspects

48-year-old Stacy Levier of Opelousas is now being interviewed by investigators after witnesses told police that he was abducted at gunpoint over the weekend. According to a press release from Opelousas PD, officers received a call from an out-of-town family member around noon on Sunday. Detectives say witnesses at the scene indicated one female and two males forced Levier at gunpoint into what was described as a black 4-door sedan, possibly an older model Chrysler 300 with faded paint. The reported incident happened in the 1400 block of Villere Street.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Can You Help Opelousas Police Find a Runaway Teenager?

Officials with the Opelousas Police Department are hoping that people in Acadiana help them in their search for a runaway teenager. Major Mark Guidry of the Opelousas Police Department, says via a press release, that 15-year-old Victoria Schoenberg was reported this morning by a parent as having run away. The...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Update: Missing Carencro Girl Found Safe

UPDATE: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies say 14-year-old Jaidyn Capritto of Carencro has been located safe. —————————————————- Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies need your help trying to find 14-year-old Jaidyn Capritto ofCarencro. Jaidyn was last...
CARENCRO, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy