I-10 East Blocked By Crash

Drivers coming from Duson and points west who need to get to Lafayette and points farther east need to take U. S. 90 this afternoon. Traffic on Interstate 10 East is at a standstill because of a crash with injuries near the Scott exit. According to witnesses, traffic was backed up...
Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen says a bicyclist who was hit by a hit and run driver on March 8 has succumbed to his injuries. Gossen says that 57-year-old Stoney R. Loup of Lafayette was struck from behind while riding his bicycle on Brothers Road around 11:15 that night. The driver fled the scene.
A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
Earlier this week, a man allegedly tried to rob someone he was meeting up with and missed when he allegedly fired several shots at him in the unsuccessful armed robbery attempt. Thursday morning, a victim in a separate armed robbery attempt was not as fortunate. No, the victim was not...
The Breaux Bridge Police Department is looking for a man who has some Breaux Bridge residents fuming mad and others worried whether he'll do it again. The Breaux Bridge Police Department has been looking for a man who has allegedly been stealing from a storage facility in the City Limits of Breaux Bridge. Even though the Breaux Bridge Police Department has not confirmed the name of the facility in social media posts, one victim claims the storage facility is Breaux Bridge Storage 2 located at 1225 Berard Street in Breaux Bridge.
According to reports, a 15-year-old from the Madisonville area has been arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office after allegedly making "explosive devices" at home. Authorities were reportedly tipped-off about the teen making the devices through the Crimestoppers Safe School Program. A teenager is now in a Louisiana juvenile...
If you were in the vicinity of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Hospital on Monday, you may have seen and heard several fire trucks. Members of the Lafayette Fire Department participated in a drive-by salute for an injured firefighter. If you recall, a Lafayette firefighter was injured late last week while...
Multiple people driving down the South East Evangeline Thruway at around 3:30 Sunday morning saw trouble near Eleventh Street. Many of the witnesses called in when they saw flames destroying a home on that street. Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman and Fire Investigator Alton Trahan says that the home was completely...
A Lafayette man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to shoot someone he was allegedly trying to rob. Lafayette Police officers found several bullet casings near the front door of a home in the 200 block of Rain Tree Trail on Tuesday morning after responding to a call of gunshots.
I remember the first time I heard someone talk about an electric car in this part of the world. As you could imagine, that conversation was not about how cool they are or how excited everyone was to drive one. The topic of electric cars has always been a polarizing one, but one thing is clear: Electric Vehicles (EVs) aren't going anywhere.
A second man's body has been recovered from Toledo Bend Lake after a fishing trip went awry for two men this past weekend. The tragedy started on Friday, March 11th when two men went out fishing on the Sabine Parish lake. The sheriff's office there received a call in mid-afternoon on Saturday, March 12th that the two fishermen never returned.
A Scott woman is missing and now police are asking for your assistance in locating her. According to KLFY-TV 10, the family of 33-year-old Ella Goodie says that they last saw her Wednesday, March 9. She was picking up a LYFT passenger and was scheduled to drop the passenger off...
A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after being hit by a vehicle during a police chase over the weekend. According to WWL-TV, a deputy patrolling Hwy 36 near Covington was assisting in stopping a vehicle during a police chase. A spike strip was deployed near Hwy 21 but the white Dodge Hellcat swerved around it and hit the deputy instead.
An 18-year-old man from West Monroe, La has been arrested for allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire because he "wanted to see what it was like" according to the victim. Joshua White Jr., 18, of West Monroe was arrested yesterday (03/15/22) and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery-Serious Injury Burning after authorities interviewed White's former girlfriend about an incident that happened on March 5, 2022, according to myarklamiss.com.
Owners of a Texas gas station near Houston gave chase after they recognized a van in their parking lot that was allegedly stealing fuel. KHOU 11 reports that this green van visited the gas station on a few different occasions and those in it were stealing fuel from the tanks.
48-year-old Stacy Levier of Opelousas is now being interviewed by investigators after witnesses told police that he was abducted at gunpoint over the weekend. According to a press release from Opelousas PD, officers received a call from an out-of-town family member around noon on Sunday. Detectives say witnesses at the scene indicated one female and two males forced Levier at gunpoint into what was described as a black 4-door sedan, possibly an older model Chrysler 300 with faded paint. The reported incident happened in the 1400 block of Villere Street.
If you've been needing some target practice, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff is offering up the parish shooting range. According to a recent post on Facebook, Sheriff Becket Breaux is encouraging residents of St. Martin Parish to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights by getting some practice shots in at the range.
A man is dead following a fishing trip turned tragedy on Saturday afternoon at Toledo Bend. According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, his office received a call around 3:30 pm on Saturday, March 12th that two fishermen went missing near Solan's Camp on the north part of Toledo Bend Lake.
Officials with the Opelousas Police Department are hoping that people in Acadiana help them in their search for a runaway teenager. Major Mark Guidry of the Opelousas Police Department, says via a press release, that 15-year-old Victoria Schoenberg was reported this morning by a parent as having run away. The...
UPDATE: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies say 14-year-old Jaidyn Capritto of Carencro has been located safe. —————————————————- Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies need your help trying to find 14-year-old Jaidyn Capritto ofCarencro. Jaidyn was last...
