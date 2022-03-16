ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Senate Passes Bill to Make Daylight Savings Time Permanent

Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE U.S. SENATE ON TUESDAY PASSED LEGISLATION THAT WOULD...

CBS News

Congress considers future of Daylight Saving Time

Health experts testified at a hearing of the House Energy Subcommittee on Consumer Protection about a proposal to keep Daylight Saving Time in effect all year round. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains what's behind it and the challenges to changing the law.
NBC Chicago

Why Do We Have Daylight Saving Time and How Did It Start?

With the United States potentially making daylight saving time permanent, many are wondering how did we get here and when did it all start?. The Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday that would end the changing of clocks. The bill will now head to the House, and, if passed there, will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.
POPSUGAR

In Monumental News, the House of Representatives Passes the CROWN Act

After years of activists fighting against natural hair discrimination, on Friday March 18, the United States House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act. The act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," is legislation that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, like braids, twists, locs, and knots. It was first introduced to Congress in January 2019, but this is the first step on a federal level needed to officially get the bill signed into law.
