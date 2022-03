There is no shortage of great, locally-owned places to eat here in the Cedar Rapids area!. According to a Sunday article from The Gazette, franchises are no longer number one when it comes to restaurants here in Linn County. Of the 402 restaurants that we have, 62% of them are "independent and locally-owned." That puts us just ahead of Johnson County, which is at 60%, and ahead of the state of Iowa as a whole!

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO