BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are searching for 11-year-old Kyleigh Wilson who reportedly left the area of Rivendell Drive around 6:00 p.m. on March 15. Authorities said that Wilson left the area with Kristyn Berky, who does not have custody over the 11-year-old and is unable to have her without the father's consent.

BENTON, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO