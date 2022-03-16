ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Throwback Thursday: In remembrance of when there were hopes, there was milk

By Bill Walker
 1 day ago
Light broke through the clouds of tyranny that had enveloped the world since 1939. In the United States, GIs returned to a country that still held a trust in humanity that had been buried overseas in the rubble of World War II.

This was no more evident than in the continuation of the post war “open front door” invitation. Cat keys were more important than house keys. It was a time when the mailman would swing open the front door to yell a caring check on a widow, widower or housebound resident, and after which the mail was placed on the entry hallway table.

It was a time when the dry cleaners delivered the cleaned and pressed clothes, opening the door and hanging them on a foyer hat or coat rake followed by a polite shout out of “dry cleaning delivery.”

It was a time when World War II veteran Harry Allen Hope returned to J. T. Hope and Sons Dairy, resuming his pre-war residential milk deliveries, which were announced by the clanking of glass milk bottles carried in a metal carrier as he stepped onto the customers porch.

Depending on the household, the milk would be left in a wooden box on the porch or, if requested by a customer, directly in the household’s kitchen refrigerator. No key was necessary; trust in each other kept household doors unlocked.

In 1890, John Thomas Hope Sr. moved from Perry to Athens County, purchasing 220 acres and a house off of present day State Route 682 west of its intersection with present day West Union Street.

The farm was bounded on the east by Grosvenor Crossing and the tracks of the Baltimore and Ohio and New York Central railroads. From its inception, J.T.Hope and Sons was a profitable dairy under the operational hands of J.T.Hope Sr. and his two sons, John Thomas Hope Jr. and James Garfield Hope (Garf), with steady growth during its first 15 years.

It was their fathers retirement in 1905, though, that led the sons to pursue a new direction for the dairy. J.T. Hope Sr. moved to 23 West Union Street, the present day location of Buffalo Wild Wings. He frequently walked to the farm and back, securing milk for his household consumption.

These excursions brought numerous inquiries from residents and businesses as to the origins of the milk. Recognizing the potential for sales growth the sons started horse drawn milk deliveries, which in 1921 led to the purchase of the dairy’s first truck.

J.T. Hope, Jr. and J.G. Hope remained partners in the family dairy endeavor until 1922 when Garf left the family dairy and started his own, J.G. Hope, near Canaanville, which he operated until he retired in 1949. J.T. Hope Jr. continued operations of the original diary under the name that would become synonymous with diary excellence, Hope Dairy, with his three sons Alton Russell, Harry Allen and Warren Harding. With the death of their father, the business passed to the sons. The original homestead on State Route 681 still stands where, in succession, J.T. Hope Sr., J.T. Hope Jr. and Harry and their families resided.

The house is the last vestige of a once great dairy farm and milk retailer. In the front yard can still be seen an enclosed well. A stone stagecoach mounting steps which was situated in the front yard just off the road is now in the possession of Harry’s son Gerald. Both attest to the involvement of the house and farm in the history of Athens County.

Though all three were involved in all facets of the farm’s operations, Alton was primarily responsible for overseeing farming operations, Warren the milk processing and bottling and Harry the retail deliveries, cleaning returned bottles, customer billing and payment of farm bills. Harry’s six day deliveries made him the “face” of Hope Dairy.

The farm had on average 65 Holstein cows, which required early morning and evening milkings. The cows and attendant bulls pastured over approximately 300 acres consisting of Day (North), Lower End (South) and Night (West) pastures and cropland for raising cattle feed and silage. An Indian Mound was located on the farm, which was not disturbed by operations.

With the cessation of Garf’s dairy operations in 1949, Hope Dairy acquired the Athens east side delivery area, delivering to all residential areas of Athens and The Plains. Deliveries consisted of pasteurized homogenized grade A milk, whole raw milk, pasteurized skimmed and butter milk and natural holstein milk for babies, along with grade A pasteurized cream and grade A raw cream.

Hope Dairy delivered six days a week: Monday through Saturday. Until 1955 milk was delivered in round quart, pint and half pint bottles and thereafter in square quart and half pint bottles. Deliveries were usually placed on the porch unless made directly into the customer’s refrigerator.

Billings were placed with the bottles and payment picked up the next delivery day with the accompanying returned bottles. Harry knew the delivery counts for each day, but during the holiday seasons, or when a customer had visitors, households would request additional milk products conveyed on the day of delivery verbally or by a note in the porch bottle box.

These additional requests would necessitate temporary suspension of deliveries to return to the dairy to secure more product. Harry would then return to the street where delivery was suspended and resume deliveries.

Changing times, restrictive milk production regulations, Alton’s retirement and Warrens’s passing dictated that decisions had to be made regarding continuation of the dairy and farming operations. Supermarkets and “...cost prohibitive compliance with progressive milk handling requirements…forced the end of their retail business operations.”

On Jan. 2, 1971 Harry Hope made Hope Dairy’s last delivery to its more than 350 customers, ending operations of the oldest one-family owned retail/delivery business in Ohio. The dairy continued with bulk milk sales to Broughton Dairy until 1977 when Alton retired.

Harry and Warren discontinued dairy operations and turned to raising beef cattle, Charolais and then Short Horned Herefords. With Warren’s death in 1990, Harry decided to retire and close farming operations. On May 9, 1992 with all the cattle sold, Harry auctioned off all the farm equipment.

On the date of the sale, Harry’s daughter-in law, Sandra Hope, captured Harry in a picture sitting on a storage box with his left elbow resting on a wooden milk delivery box in which he had over the years placed a customer’s delivery.

In the solitude of the moment with the auctioneer calls and bidding in the distance, his left hand cupping his chin with index finger extended to his ear, Harry Hope sat alone in melancholy reflection of endless days and nights working alongside his grandfather, father and two brothers making Hope Dairy the finest dairy in Athens County.

And at that moment with his memories he sat alone as the last owner of Hope Dairy, witnessing the end of the special relationship and stewardship his family had for over 100 years with the land and animals. Harry knew, with the auctioneer’s acceptance of each bid—it was the end of the farm sustained by a family’s work ethic, commitment to product excellence and service to its customers which, together, developed the enduring trust of its customers.

And, isn’t that what business, and personal, relationships should be all about?

Writing this column provided the opportunity to reconnect with Harry Hope’s two sons, Ronnie Hope of Albany, Ohio, who showed me his milk bottle collection of most of the 47 or so known Athens County retail milk suppliers and Gerald E. Hope, of Memphis, Michigan who published a history of Hope Dairy, which I was privileged to reference.

