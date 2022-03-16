Detroit police looking for 15-year-old boy with autism

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Have you seen Leonard Halton III?

Detroit police are asking for help to find a missing 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since earlier this week.

Police said Halton left his home without permission in the 16800 block of Snowden Street, off of W. McNichols Road, at around 1 p.m. on Monday, March 14, and hasn't returned.

Halton is described as a Black male, 5'8" tall and weighing around 165 lbs., with brown eyes and short black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, black or navy blue jeans and carrying a black backpack with brown trim.

According to his father, he is diagnosed with autism.

Anyone who has seen this missing boy, or who may know of his whereabouts, is asked to call the DPD's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201. To remain 100% anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK Up (1-800-773-2587).