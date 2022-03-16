ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police looking for 15-year-old boy with autism

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQzgb_0eh4b8Kl00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Have you seen Leonard Halton III?

Detroit police are asking for help to find a missing 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since earlier this week.

Police said Halton left his home without permission in the 16800 block of Snowden Street, off of W. McNichols Road, at around 1 p.m. on Monday, March 14, and hasn't returned.

Halton is described as a Black male, 5'8" tall and weighing around 165 lbs., with brown eyes and short black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, black or navy blue jeans and carrying a black backpack with brown trim.

According to his father, he is diagnosed with autism.

Anyone who has seen this missing boy, or who may know of his whereabouts, is asked to call the DPD's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201. To remain 100% anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK Up (1-800-773-2587).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Police Precinct#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy