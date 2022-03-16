Dangerous drought

I know many may not like to see the snow at times during the winter, especially the big snow storms, but we could really use one of those right now! The reason, we are down 15.5" from our normal season-to-date-total for March 11. Adding up the season's snow so far, we have only picked up 28.8", not even 2.5 feet for the entire season! This is significant as we are nearing the spring thaw, especially for the farmers who rely on the snow melt to help get moisture into their fields during the planting season. Unfortunately, no big relief is on the way over the next 7 days, with only minimal & minor snow chances. We are looking at the chance for a little rain by the middle of next week, but that won't do too much to the soil moisture content, seeing it remains plenty frozen beneath the surface.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO