Canadian County, OK

Dangerous drought

By Yukon Progress Editor
yukonprogressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian County Commissioners Monday reinstituted a burn ban after recent storms failed to put a dent in dangerous dry conditions across the area. “According to the drought monitor, we are in the second most severe level,” District 1 Commissioner Marc Hader said. “As much as we’ve gotten some precipitation here, the...

yukonprogressnews.com

