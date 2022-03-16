2022 FanDuel Bracket Challenge

The 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) NA Challengers Stage 1 is ramping up with the playoffs stage featuring the top teams from the previous round. Four squads from each of two groups have qualified to the brackets stage, where they’ll be competing in a double elimination format for a shot at heading to the first international Masters event of the year. The groups played out in a rather straightforward way with Cloud9 going undefeated—although we did see the uncanny losses from previous top NA squad Sentinels—but will the playoffs unfold in the same way? To make sure you don’t miss any of the action, we’ve got the schedule and bracket down for you plus a preview of the teams competing in the VCT Challengers NA playoffs.

