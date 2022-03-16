Everyone & Dinosaurs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWait Wait's Adam Burke joins Emma to discuss what really...

www.npr.org

UPI News

New stegosaurus dinosaur species is oldest discovered in Asia

March 4 (UPI) -- A new species of stegosaur -- Bashanosaurus primitivus -- is the oldest ever found in Asia, according to research published Thursday. The peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology said this new species is the one of the oldest discovered anywhere on Earth. Bones...
WILDLIFE
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
Deadline

Tova Borgnine Dies: QVC Home Shopping Star And Wife Of Ernest Borgnine Was 80

Click here to read the full article. Tova Borgnine, an early star of home shopping network QVC and a beauty products entrepreneur, died on Feb. 26 at her home in Chester County, Pa. She was 80. Her death was announced by Michele Uram, president of Tova Beverly Hills, her company. No cause of death was given. . Tova Borgnine joined QVC in 1991, selling her beauty line and her perfume, Tova Signature, and later jewelry. Propelled by television, she grew her business to grossing close to $20 million a year. The fifth wife of actor Ernest Borgnine, the couple married in 1973. While their...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tova Borgnine, QVC Personality, Dead at 80

Tova Borgnine, a cosmetics entrepreneur and an early QVC star, has died. She was 80. Borgnine, the widow of actor Ernest Borgnine, died on Feb. 26, Tova Beverly Hills President Michele Uram said, reports the New York Times. She did not reveal a cause of death. Borgnine was born Tove...
CELEBRITIES
#Dinosaur#The Dinosaurs#Rock And Roll
DoYouRemember?

‘The Jetsons’ — Life 60 Years Since The Show’s Premiere

This autumn marks 60 years since the premiere of The Jetsons — George Jetson, his boy Elroy, daughter Judy, and Jane, his wife. Of course, there is no forgetting the two characters that defined humanity’s dreams for the future: Astro the talking dog and Rosie the Robot maid. Just imagine, a future where pets could talk back, where the house could be tirelessly maintained thanks to a few circuits.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Book World: 'Booth' imagines the dysfunctional family that created John Wilkes Booth

- - - Every family shares a stage, but some are more crowded than others. In her exquisite new historical novel, "Booth," acclaimed author Karen Joy Fowler raises the curtain on a cast of ego-driven, grief-haunted siblings and parents jostling for a spotlight even as they carelessly shove into the shadows the more timid among them. Leading the ensemble is the flamboyant Shakespearean actor Junius Brutus Booth, father most famously of the celebrated tragedian Edwin; and most infamously of John Wilkes, who abandoned his acting career to perpetrate the real-life tragedy of Abraham Lincoln's assassination.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Discovery Science Place opens interactive dinosaur exhibit

The Discovery Science Place’s new interactive dinosaur-themed exhibit “revitalizes the junior paleontologist in us all,” according to its executive director. Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies, which opens Saturday, is a hands-on experience that offers a variety of dinosaur eggs and nests collected from all over the world, including those of each of the major plant and meat-eating dinosaur groups, according to the museum.
TYLER, TX
103GBF

Look Out Evansville – There Are Two New Dinosaurs in Town!

For a long time, Evansville has been home to Millie. She was the dinosaur that called the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville home before eventually making the move to stand sentinel at Mickey's Kingdom, the playground that sits along the Evansville riverfront. Millie Isn't the Only Dino in Town.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Newstalk KGVO

Unearthing Dinosaurs in Special Day at Museum of the Rockies

The Museum Of the Rockies (MOR) in Bozeman is Montana's best-known center for studies and displays of dinosaurs. The researchers have helped with numerous videos, movies, research projects and displays that have delved deep into the distant past. "Dinosaurs and MOR!" On April 2, "Dinosaurs and MOR!" will bring together...
BOZEMAN, MT
Savannah Morning News

Love is blind on Netflix and in your garden with the latest bustle of petunias, Blind Love

The past couple of years there has been a lot of love in the world of petunias, thanks to one very unique variety by the name of Supertunia Lovie Dovie. We have all seen petunias, with stripes, some stars, others halos and blushes, but there is a special one with hearts. It’s funny, Proven Winners doesn’t tout them as hearts but rather white and pink. They let the name Lovie Dovie say it all. It is like...
SAVANNAH, GA
hypebeast.com

Willem Hoeffnagel Releases 17-Color Screenprint "New Years Eve"

Made in Conjunction with League OTO and POP!NK Editions. Back in fall, League of Their Own worked with Dutch painter Willem Hoeffnagel on a solo exhibition at New York’s Padre Gallery. To supplement the recent show, the art collective collaborated with POP!NK Editions in adapting one of the paintings on view into a new screenprint dubbed, “New Years Eve.”
VISUAL ART
NBC News

Nightly News: Kids Edition (March 17, 2022)

We share how two young girls from Massachusetts are showing their support for the people of Ukraine. Rising prices: What is inflation and why are grownups facing increasing gasoline prices? We explain what’s happening. Out of this world: We introduce you to a 9-year-old who wants to travel to space and share how you might be able to become an astronaut for a day! Plus, Inspiring Kids series continues: Meet the 7th grader who is spreading kindness through his community.March 17, 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theplaylist.net

‘The Thief Collector’ Review: A Delightful Exploration of the Intersection Between Fact and Fiction [SXSW]

Where does a person go when fiction outstrips reality, and the wildest fantasies of even the most bombastic writer can’t hold a candle to what’s found at a dusty estate sale around the corner? Apparently, one dives right back into fiction, or at least the semi-autobiographical kind that a real-life super thief leaves behind as a pseudo confession — that is, if such a thing is to be believed. These are interesting questions, yet director Allison Otto wisely sidesteps any attempt at finding a definitive answer to them in her new doc, “The Thief Collector.” Instead, she focuses on the fascinating-yet-tangled web of deceit, charity, grace, and delicious mystery born out of it.
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

Review: America’s racist past haunts horror film ‘Master’

You want ghosts? Check. How about doors inexplicably opening and closing, creepy moaning in dark corners, and sudden sickening swarms of maggots? Check, check and check. But “Master,” a new horror film by Mariama Diallo with themes of race and social justice at its core, is most frightening when dealing not with the supernatural, but with the real — the depressingly real, as in the indignities that three Black women face while trying to fit into an overwhelmingly white academic institution.
SALEM, MA

