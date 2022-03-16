LISTEN: The Open Mic Podcast returns

YouTube is now hoping that podcasters will begin recording videos for their shows. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the video hosting giant has begun paying content creators to film their podcasts so they can be uploaded onto the platform. Sources close to the matter reveal that YouTube is ready to pay upwards of $200,000 USD to $300,000 USD to podcast networks to create either filmed versions of their podcasts or other kinds of video content, while individual shows will also receive $50,000 USD.

