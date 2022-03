The big picture: Besides being the most luxurious vehicle in the German automaker's lineup, the BMW 7 series has also been home to the company's V12 engine for over three decades. However, the need for an increasing portfolio of EVs means the bragging rights have switched from cylinder counts and horsepower to connectivity, big screens and better mileage. This has led to the new all-electric BMW i7, which features an 8K display in the rear, and a 305-mile EPA range.

