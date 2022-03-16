ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders releasing Flowers, Ioannidis to clear cap space

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwTua_0eh4U9g500

The Washington Commanders are releasing starting left guard Ereck Flowers and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, surprising moves made to create salary cap space in the aftermath of acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz.

Flowers' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and Ioannidis' agent, Alan Herman, confirmed the respective release of his client. Cutting Flowers and Ioannidis saves almost $17 million against the salary cap in 2022, but opens holes on the offensive and defensive lines.

Flowers started 16 games last season in his second tenure in Washington. The No. 9 pick in 2015 stabilized his career after a move from tackle to guard in his first stop with the team, which now has to fill each guard spot after 2020 All-Pro Brandon Scherff left to sign with Jacksonville.

Ioannidis had become an important part of Washington’s defensive tackle rotation along with Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Tim Settle.

The Commanders already lost Settle to the Buffalo Bills in free agency. On Tuesday, they agreed to re-sign starting safety Bobby McCain for $11 million over two years.

Ioannidis won't be back with the team, which came as a surprise to his camp. Herman told The AP that Washington senior VP of football administration Rob Rogers lied to him and fellow agent Jared Fox during a meeting at the scouting combine earlier this month by saying the team had no plans to release Ioannidis.

“We don’t particularly care to be lied to our face,” Herman said. “They took him out of the free agent market now for two days. That puts us now at a disadvantage because other teams have paid other defensive linemen contracts, and (Ioannidis) hasn’t been able to take advantage of that. That’s not the way you conduct business in the National Football League.”

A Commanders spokesman said the team had no comment.

The conversation at the combine occurred before the Commanders acquired Wentz and his hefty cap hit from the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz counts $28.3 million against the cap this season, and adding him gave Washington limited space to use in free agency.

They gave themselves plenty of room by cutting ties with Flowers and Ioannidis and will have even more when they formally release Landon Collins after June 1. The veteran safety was midway through an $84 million, six-year contract.

Ioannidis had one year left on his deal. A 2016 fifth-round pick out of Temple, he played in 73 games and started 40 for Washington, making 175 tackles and 24½ sacks.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns acquire Deshaun Watson in stunning blockbuster trade

The Deshaun Watson trade saga is coming to an end with a very surprising twist: he will be joining the Cleveland Browns. After initially being ruled out of the running for Watson, the Houston Texans will ship him off to Cleveland, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The trade compensation is now finalized, headlined by three first-round picks. Watson waived his no-trade clause to become the Browns’ next quarterback.
NFL
WGRZ TV

Bills sign Von Miller, OJ Howard

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's no secret the Super Bowl window is open in Buffalo. The Bills clearly intend to open the door and walk through. The team confirmed that it is signing elite pass rusher Von Miller. NFL.com reports the deal is for six years and $120 million.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Report: Za’Darius Smith is no longer signing with Ravens

Za’Darius Smith reportedly is no longer signing with the Baltimore Ravens and will remain a free agent. On Wednesday, the veteran pass rusher was going to return to the team that drafted him on a four-year, $35 million deal with a max value of $50 million, but according to Ian Rapoport, the signing is off.
NFL
Golf Digest

Duke Johnson waited almost three years to get his revenge on Baker Mayfield, and hoo boy was it sweet

It’s starting to look more and more like Baker Mayfield’s time in Cleveland is over. After weeks of trade speculation, Mayfield took Instagram on Tuesday night to thank Browns fans for their support over the years. It wasn’t a goodbye, but it sure felt like one as Mayfield spoke of “memories” and “God’s Plan" (and as soon as “God’s Plan,” gets brought up, you know it’s about to get messy).
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Matt Ioannidis
The Spun

Steelers Releasing Player Following Myles Jack Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#American Football#Cutting Flowers#The Buffalo Bills#Ap#Vp
Daily Independent

Friday's Sports In Brief

NFL CLEVELAND (AP) -- Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage. Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Bills release WR Cole Beasley, clear roughly $6M in cap space

In an expected move, the Bills are moving on from one of the most experienced pieces of their offense. The team announced they have released receiver Cole Beasley. Beasley, 32, started his career in Dallas in 2012; he joined the team as a UDFA. In seven seasons there, he established himself as a productive secondary option in the team’s passing attack. His best season there came in 2016, where he posted 75 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns.
NFL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy