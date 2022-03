You can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with 128GB storage space, Wi-Fi 6E support, and other great features for $900. True, there are no savings listed on the products landing page, but if you look closely, you will see that you can save $75 upon purchase… kinda. Here’s the deal, you will have to add your new tablet to your cart and proceed to check out. However, you will also have to enter promo code 3SQB2LND8NEE to receive a $75 credit that can be used towards future Amazon.com purchases. And if you go for the base model, you can score $50 credit. These savings will arrive via email after the shipment has been completed.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO