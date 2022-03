Gas prices are the highest many people have ever seen. Here are several ways you can keep your car at home while still doing the things you need to do around Yakima. When in doubt, just walk. Especially now that the weather is getting much nicer outside. Sure, there'll always be that chance of rain but if you have the time, a nice walk is never out of the question. Unless you're shopping for a week's worth of groceries. Then your walk home may be a bit over-encumbered.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO