ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Samuel L. Jackson Still To Play ‘Star Wars’ Mace Windu Again

By Claire Epting
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Samuel L. Jackson, who portrayed Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, is ready to make his comeback as the powerful Jedi in future projects. During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jackson expressed how much he’d like to return to the role for The Mandalorian —...

mega993online.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Dominique Fishback on Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Now’s Not the Time to be Star-Struck’

Dominique Fishback earned acclaim in “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing Deborah Johnson, the wife of murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for the role). She’ll next be seen in the Apple TV Plus limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” which bows March 11 on the streamer. It’s a heavyweight project: The series is based on Walter Mosley’s novel (he exec produces) and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an old man who is suffering from dementia and on the brink of sinking even lower when a teenage orphan, Robyn (played by Fishback), is assigned to care for him. The two form an unshakable bond as he undergoes a treatment that might improve his mental state, which leads them on a journey that reveals shocking truths and allows Robyn to chart a path to her future.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
George Lucas
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Even Samuel L. Jackson's star power can't bring 'The Last Days of Ptolemy' to life

Samuel L. Jackson's considerable star power can't can't breathe life into "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," a slow-moving Apple TV+ limited series constrained by the disjointed nature of its plot. Just securing a project featuring Jackson (who produces as well as stars) is probably coup enough for the streaming service, but the marquee value doesn't overcome what turns out to be a slog as a viewing proposition.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Tom Cruise’s MCU role may have leaked, and it’s not Iron Man

One of the most exciting MCU cameo rumors says Tom Cruise will play Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, Cruise would play the Superior Iron Man version from the comics. This Tony Stark variant comes from the multiverse, and the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer does indicate that there is a world where Ultron drones exist to help humanity. That’s a universe where Iron Man’s Ultron project would have been successful.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Film Star
Cinema Blend

Henry Cavill's Rumored To Be In An Upcoming DC Movie, And Recent Events Make It Seem Possible

The DC Extended Universe is a wild place, which is constantly keeping the fandom on our collective toes. Ever since the release of Justice League (as well as the Snyder Cut), fans have been wondering if/when Henry Cavill might return to his role as Superman. The hulking actor is rumored to be in an upcoming DC movie, and recent events make it actually seem possible.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Star Cynthia Kaye McWilliams on Voicing Marvel’s Gamora, Working With Samuel L. Jackson

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. Currently appearing opposite Kevin Hart in “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which has just returned to screens for a reunion season after a six year hiatus, McWilliams is also the voice of Gamora in Marvel Studios’ animated series “What If…?” and is soon to be seen in Apple original series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” alongside Samuel L. Jackson.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Samuel L. Jackson gets to have it both ways playing a 90-something with dementia on Apple TV+'s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

"Casting Samuel L. Jackson as a man in his 90s with dementia is a bold choice," says Mike Hale of the miniseries based on the novel of Walter Mosley's novel of the same name that Jackson has been working to bring to the screen since 2010. "Is there any actor more defined by his command, his cool, his razor-sharpness? It’s like telling Bill Murray not to be funny. Funny thing is, the person who cast Jackson as the title character in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey .... was Samuel L. Jackson," says Hale, adding: "Jackson has said he was attracted to the story because of the prevalence of Alzheimer’s in his own family. But you can see another, more strategic reason he might cotton to Mosley’s touching blend of parable, mystery and period melodrama. Through a slightly fantastical plot device, Ptolemy Grey slides back and forth between crotchety dementia and full, get-your-swagger-on capability. So Jackson gets to have it both ways, and the show’s tension springs from our continuing assessment of Ptolemy’s mental state. We’re constantly rooting for him to be as much like Samuel L. Jackson as possible."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Samuel L. Jackson’s Hilarious Baby Advice

Samuel L. Jackson is starring in the new limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” based on the best-selling novel. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jackson, who offered some baby advice to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, who recently welcomed a baby boy named Ethan.
CELEBRITIES
The Sanford Herald

Samuel L. Jackson gravitates towards popular movies

Samuel L. Jackson prefers to star in "popcorn movies". The 73-year-old actor has appeared in hit films including 'Jurassic Park' and the 'Star Wars' prequels during a prolific movie career and admits he gravitates towards flicks he would have enjoyed when he was younger. Thank you for reading!. Please log...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Looks Like Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Almost Brought Back A Major Star Wars Villain

In a little over two months time, Star Wars fans will reunite with Ewan McGregor’s version of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. The six-episode Obi-Wan Kenobi is the next of the Star Wars shows on the docket for Disney+, and along with its title character facing off against Darth Vader again, last week’s trailer also showed how he’ll cross paths with various Inquisitors, including The Grand Inquisitor, the main villain from Star Wars Rebels Season 1. However, word’s come in that in an earlier version of Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor’s character would have clashed with Darth Maul instead.
MOVIES
Hypebae

'Avatar 2' Release Date Confirmed by 20th Century Studios

Avatar‘s long-awaited sequel, Avatar 2, has been in the making since 2017. Now, after much anticipation, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell has confirmed that Avatar 2 will move forward with the scheduled premiere date. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if the film will “stick to its 2022...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Reportedly Almost Featured the Return of Darth Maul

Last week, we were treated with the very first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi which got a lot of fans excited as they'll get to see Ewan McGregor's return in the titular role and the first live-action appearance of the Inquisitors. As we all know, the series will also feature the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. However, as it turns out, that wasn't originally supposed to be the case.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Star Wars’ Hayden Christensen Breaks Silence On Rogue One’s Brutal Darth Vader Scene

Although the majority of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s starring characters were brand new to a galaxy far, far away, there were a handful of familiar faces who had notable roles in the 2016 movie. Among them was Darth Vader, who was first seen berating Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic on Mustafar, and later memorably massacred a group of Rebel troops in an effort to seize back the stolen Death Star plans. More than half a decade later, Hayden Christensen, who brought Anakin Skywalker to life in two of the Star Wars movies, has broken his silence on Vader’s brutal Rogue One scene.
MOVIES
papermag.com

Samuel L. Jackson Wants That Cussing Crown

There are few actors as synonymous with their liberal use of expletives on the silver screen as Samuel L. Jackson. From Pulp Fiction to The Hateful Eight, it's hard to imagine any of Jackson's roles without a copious amount of "motherfuckers" thrown into the mix which is why everyone was surprised when a ranking of onscreen profanity didn't place him in the top spot.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

HBO Max Releases First Look Trailer For DC Comics Series ‘DMZ’ (VIDEO)

Rosario Dawson travels through a dystopian Manhattan in search of her missing son in the first look trailer for HBO Max‘s upcoming series DMZ. Based on the DC graphic novel written by Brian Wood, DMZ takes viewers into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan, now a demilitarized zone, caught between forces of the United States of America and the secessionist Free States of America. In this dangerous and violent environment, Alma Ortega (Dawson) embarks on a quest to find her missing child.
TV SERIES
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy