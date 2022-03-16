ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone, ID

Missing: South Idaho Tribesman Vanishes In Washington State

By Greg Jannetta
 4 days ago
A fundraising account has been established in the name of a southeast Idaho tribesman last seen in Washington State approximately three months ago. He is thought to have disappeared somewhere between Gig Harbor and...

A Big Gun Show Scheduled This Weekend in Buhl, ID

Firearms are a major source of fundraising in Buhl. The annual gun show at the senior center is on Saturday. Your paid admission benefits the center. You can also leave something additional if you’re feeling charitable. I believe the last time I attended the program, the cost was three dollars. The show opens at eight o’clock in the morning and ends at five o’clock in the afternoon.
BUHL, ID
Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
Idaho Man Killed in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American man was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he was seeking medical treatment for his partner. The death of Jim Hill, of Driggs, Idaho, was reported Thursday by his sister. In a post on Facebook, she said he was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snipers. Ukrainian officials reported that 10 people were killed Wednesday in Chernihiv while standing in the bread line. Chernihiv police and the U.S. State Department confirmed the death of an American but did not identify him. Hill was at least the second U.S. citizen to be killed in the conflict.
IDAHO STATE
Convicted Nampa Man To Serve Time for Illegal Firearm Possession

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 44-year-old Idaho gang member will serve prison time for having a gun with a destroyed serial number. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Daniel Vega has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. U.S. District Judge David Nye also sentenced Vega to three years of supervised release once he is released from prison. According to Gonzales Jr., in May of 2021, Vega was found with a .45 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number during an Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole search. Vega, a known gang member with a lengthy criminal history, was on probation for a past felony conviction.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho’s baby Cyrus Case Raises Too Many Questions

Are your children and family members the property of the government? I received a question this morning while on-air. By now, many of you have heard the story of the baby seized from his parents in Meridian. Child Protective Services maintains the little boy is underweight and malnourished. The baby was taken by force from his mother after the family missed an appointment with a doctor.
IDAHO STATE
Sawtooth Forest Will Get $1.6 Million for Badger Fire Recovery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A little more than $1.6 million will be awarded to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest to help recovery efforts following the large Badger Fire that torched pristine areas of the South Hills. The Forest Service announced it will get the emergency relief funding through the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act after the agency applied for assistance following the 2020 Badger Fire. “The Sawtooth National Forest’s highest priority is to restore the health of the ecosystem and infrastructure damaged by the Badger Fire. As an agency, and as impacted members of the community, we are committed to meeting the urgency of this work,” said Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd in a prepared statement. “Our disaster recovery work is connected to the agency’s recent 10-year fire strategy, Confronting the Wildfire Crisis: A Strategy for Protecting Communities and Improving Resilience in America’s Forests.” The Badger Fire burned more than 90,000 acres, nearly 73,000 of it Forest managed land, that also came close to homes in the lower Rock Creek area. The $1,659,000 emergency funds will help with restoration and recovery efforts. A number of popular campsites, day-use areas, and trails were burned by the fire. Some areas have since opened to the public while others remain closed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Housing Costs Could Stay Sky High for Many Years

If you’re thinking about buying a home, maybe you can wait for another year. I saw a story where an economist was predicting the housing market is about to go south. More bear than a bull in market terms. I don’t think any of us rely on one prediction before making one of the largest purchases of our lives and, yet. On the very same day, I came across this projection at Fortune.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Wind Project Planned for Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A company developing a wind farm project in the Magic Valley announced this week a second project for Twin Falls County. Magic Valley Energy LLC, part of LS Power, announced the beginning planning phase for the Salmon Falls Wind Energy Project for southern Twin Falls County. This is the second wind energy project the company is working on in addition to the Lava Wind Energy Project near Shoshone, Dietrich, and the Hunt area. Magic Valley Energy said it is in the process of talking with federal, state, and local entities on the Salmon Falls project. According to the company website, a map of the impacted area shows the project would span along Salmon Falls Creek north on federal land from the dam to E 3200 North with some portions extending west towards Hollister. The proposed project is expected to generate 800 megawatts of electricity. "The Salmon Falls proposal is uniquely situated at the confluence of a number of key siting characteristics, including favorable wind resources, availability of suitable land, compatibility with existing land uses, a general absence of sensitive biological resources, and proximity to existing and future planned high voltage transmission lines to deliver the wind energy to market," said the company in a statement this week. The company is aiming at construction to start in 2024, if the project is approved. According to the company, construction of the project would create hundreds of jobs, 20 permanent jobs, and contribute an estimated $46 million in tax revenue during construction. Magic Valley Energy is in the approval process for the Lava Wind Project, a 1,000 megawatt proposal that would construct 400 wind turbines. LS Power, the parent company, also list a transmission line, Southwest Intertie Project North (SWIP), project on its website that would extend from Jerome County, Idaho south to Nevada.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Ouch: Idaho Man Hiking with Dog Gets Attacked by an Angry Moose

There are certain animals that we are taught to avoid in the wild. Most people know that if you hear or see a mountain lion, that you are in danger, or if you run into a bear, you are not having a good day. Sometimes these animals will leave you alone or just try to scare you away, but there are other times that the animal decides to attack. Recently in Southern Idaho, a wild animal attacked a man, while he was out on a trail with his dog.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Sheriff: Watch for Jury Duty Phone Scam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a jury duty scam scaring people into thinking they'll go to jail if they don't pay money. The sheriff's office shared on social media a warning of the scam that has been reported in Twin Falls county recently trying to get citizens to pay money over the phone to avoid jail time because they supposedly missed jury duty.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Pastor Paul Thompson is a Candidate for Idaho State Senate

Pastor Paul Thompson is eyeing a seat in the Idaho State Senate. The Southern Baptist preacher from Twin Falls filed his paperwork last week. He plans to challenge Republican Linda Wright-Hartgen. She currently serves in the House of Representatives but would like to fill the seat of retiring Senator Lee Heider. The seat has long been held by Republicans.
TWIN FALLS, ID
What is the Reason for Tons of Frustration Through the Magic Valley?

For many residents in the Magic Valley and across the state of Idaho, yesterday was an extremely frustrating day, and it has continued to roll over into today. For anyone that has Century Link as their internet provider, their internet was down all day on Tuesday. Most people in Buhl use Century Link as well as many in the area and region. The entire town was cut off and many across the state as well were left wondering why it was out and how long it would be. While it never fully got resolved yesterday, some answers have finally come out as to what happened and when it will be resolved.
WENDELL, ID
Two Missing Jerome ID Teens Located; Back Home Safe

UPDATE: Two missing Jerome teenagers who were reported as possible runaways last week have been located and are back home. The Jerome Police Department and the Missing Juvenile & Adults In Idaho website both shared details following the March 10 disappearance of Bryce Baird, 16, and Anna Noble, 17, of southern Idaho. The pair had been traveling in a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by one of the teen's parents, and were thought to be headed to Missouri.
JEROME, ID
