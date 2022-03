The 747-100 Boeing launched the Boeing 747 with the 747-100 in 1970 with launch customer Pan American World Airways (the first aircraft had flown back in February 1969). The motivation for it came from Pan Am and the success of the Boeing 707, with a desire for an aircraft over twice the size. This would help the airline change the economics of flying - something the 747 went on to do in a big way.

