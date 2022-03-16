ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Mike Myers Return in the Trailer for ‘The Pentaverate’, His New Netflix Series

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since Mike Myers unleashed the original Austin Powers on the world, and became one of the signature movie comedians of his era. Several hugely successful sequels followed, but after his 2008 film The Love Guru flopped, his output slowed considerably. Apart from...

