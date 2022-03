EV Connect CEO, Jordan Ramer, has led finance, business and product strategy at companies in clean energy, transportation and efficiency. Nobody buys an 18-wheeler for around-town errands, nor does anyone use compact cars to transport bulk goods. One size does not fit all with automobiles, and the same idiom applies to EV charging infrastructure. With the emergence of many new regulations and incentives promoting electric transportation, EV charger installations must meet the varied fueling needs of EV drivers and respect the constraints of energy production, physical charging sites and site hosts' budgets. A thoughtful segmentation of EV charging needs is essential to building viable charging infrastructure at scale. This must include an intelligent mix of charging speeds.

