Four-year NFL veteran corner and former undrafted free-agent Levi Wallace has parted with Buffalo and is headed to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal worth $8 million. Wallace was signed by the Bills in May of 2018 to a three-year $1.71 contract after going undrafted out of Alabama. He was cut in September of the same year and re-signed to Buffalo's practice squad the following day. He was added to the active roster two months after practice squad duties in November of 2018 and finished his rookie season with 37 combined tackles (24 solo).

