Elizabeth Seuling will lead development team; Chavon Carroll will lead local fundraising. The Marshall Project, the Pulitzer-winning nonprofit media organization covering criminal justice, is excited to announce two new additions to our staff. Elizabeth Seuling joins as The Marshall Project’s first Chief Development Officer. She will lead the organization’s fundraising team and be charged with growing the organization’s operating budget to support expansion efforts in cities across the United States. Chavon Carroll will be The Marshall Project’s Deputy Director of Development for Local Fundraising, seeking to expand revenue for The Marshall Project’s criminal justice reporting at the local level.

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO