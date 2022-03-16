ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

A dip in gun sales at start of year is seasonal, gun rights advocates say

By Zeta Cross
thecentersquare.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Gun purchases leveled off in January and February in Illinois, but increased crime continues to drive sales, Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, told The Center Square. Pearson said the January and February dip in gun sales is just seasonal....

Comments / 17

Tom
14h ago

Oh there a dip in gun sales ? No problem I’ll buy one this weekend. Problem solved and I’ll be supporting small business,win win

reelman
1d ago

Bidens COVID relief paid for lots of guns and ammo.

