COVID-19 Exposure Pushes Back Opening Statements in Trial Against Theranos’ Sunny Balwani

By Alaina Lancaster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge delayed opening statements in the criminal fraud trial of former Theranos executive...

Detroit News

Whitmer kidnap trial postponed amid COVID-19 exposure

A key participant in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the judge to halt one of the nation's most important cases of alleged extremism. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker postponed the trial in federal court in...
Esquire

Elizabeth Holmes Is Living Large While Awaiting Her Sentencing

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes always dreamt of being a billionaire. In that sense and only that sense, her wildest dreams came true. At the height of her powers in 2015, Forbes estimated her net worth to be $4.5 billion. Then everything came crashing down. The rise and fall of Theranos have been breathlessly chronicled, starting with the book that first revealed the breadth of the scam, John Carreyrou’s Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies of a Silicon Valley Startup, followed by a podcast of the same name. Since then, a constellation of Theranos-inspired projects have either been released or announced. There’s ABC’s podcast The Dropout, an HBO docuseries called The Inventor and even a movie in the works starring Jennifer Lawrence. But first up is the Hulu miniseries The Dropout, which is based on the ABC podcast, and stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes.
Law.com

Justice Thomas Slams Cancel Culture, 'Packing' Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's…. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he’s concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution’s credibility, speaking Friday in Utah at an event hosted by former Republican U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch’s foundation.
Law.com

Supreme Court Vacancies Should Be Filled

We know of no prior occasion since adoption of the 1947 Constitution when the appointment of a person to fill a Supreme Court vacancy has not been made before the effective retirement date. New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Faustino Fernandez-Vina turned seventy on Feb. 15 and was required to retire...
The Independent

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah didn’t take plea deal in fraud trial to ‘represent’ people unable to fight for themselves

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has revealed why she didn’t take a plea deal in her ongoing fraud trial.The reality TV star is currently awaiting trial after being arrested while filming in March 2021. She was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.Shah has continued to maintain her innocence, while her assistant Stuart Smith, who was arrested alongside her, changed his plea to guilty in November.If found guilty, she could face up to 50 years in prison.Appearing on Sunday (13 March) night’s RHOSLC reunion,...
Law.com

Firms Must Report Hacks to DHS in 72 Hours Under Law

President Joe Biden's sweeping cybersecurity legislation is expected to give U.S. officials deeper insight into the nature of global hacking. The $1.5 trillion government funding package that President Joe Biden recently signed includes sweeping cybersecurity legislation that will require critical infrastructure operators to quickly report data breaches and ransomware payments.
SFGate

Airlines fight Calif. law that expands breaks for employees

DALLAS (AP) — The airline industry is escalating its campaign against a California law that gives pilots and flight attendants who are based there more rest and meal breaks than they are guaranteed under federal regulations. A study commissioned by an airline trade group and released Tuesday warns that...
buzzfeednews.com

The Government Missed A Key Deadline In A Jan. 6 Conspiracy Case. Then Things Got Messy.

WASHINGTON — When Lucas Denney was arrested on Dec. 13 in Kinney County, Texas, the charges featured some of the most serious felonies to date in any of the hundreds of cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was accused of conspiring with a codefendant as part of a self-proclaimed militant group called the “Patriot Boys.” He was also charged with obstructing Congress, assaulting police, interfering with police during a civil disorder, and illegally being in a restricted area around the Capitol with a weapon.
