U.S. 2022 corn acreage seen at 92.4 mln, soy at 89.3 mln -survey

CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firming as overseas buyers seek alternative suppliers for wheat due to disruptions in shipments related to Russia-Ukraine fighting. * Concerns about crop production in U.S. Plains also supportive to wheat. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last up 9-1/2 cents at $11.05-3/4 a bushel, while July futures gained 10-1/4 cents to $10.80-1/4. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last 6 cents higher at $11.06 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $10.69 a bushel. CORN - Down 9 to 12 cents per bushel * Corn under pressure from technical selling. * Benchmark CBOT May corn contract turned lower during overnight trading after hitting resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT May corn futures last traded down 9-1/4 cents at $7.39 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 25 to 30 cents per bushel * Sharp decline in the crude oil market weighing on soy complex. Concerns about COVID-19 lockdowns in China chilling demand from the top buyer of soybeans also adding pressure. * The CBOT May soybean futures contract dropped below its 10-day and 20-day moving averages overnight. * CBOT May soybeans were last down 26-1/2 cents at $16.44 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jason Neely)

