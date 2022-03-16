ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

U.S. 2022 corn acreage seen at 92.4 mln, soy at 89.3 mln -survey

Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are expected to plant 92.421 million acres of corn in 2022 and 89.281 million acres of soybeans, according to an annual survey conducted by commodity brokerage and analytical firm Allendale Inc and released on Wednesday....

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

China scooping up US corn and soybeans

The world’s biggest importer of commodities is feeling the pinch of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. China is buying large numbers of U.S. corn and soybeans to help offset potential shortages in world commodity supplies because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and slower harvests in South America. Bloomberg...
AGRICULTURE
Alissa Rose

A major wheat shortage is coming in the United States

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also massively affected the global commodities market. Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, with Ukraine coming in fourth. They collectively account for 30% of global wheat exports, 19% corn exports, and 80% sunflower oil exports.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. government raises soy, corn export view; cuts wheat exports

CHICAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - The domestic stockpile of soybeans will be smaller than previously thought as crop shortfalls in Brazil and Argentina boost export demand for U.S. supplies, the government said on Wednesday. The U.S. Agriculture Department also raised its outlook for U.S. corn exports as Russia's invasion of...
U.S. POLITICS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, U.S. drought

CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures gained on Tuesday, supported as export curbs by Russia fuelled concerns about global supply, while traders see the recent decline as an opportunity for bargain buying. Soybeans fell in reaction to investor worries that renewed coronavirus outbreaks in China...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acreage#Soybean#Department Of Agriculture#Mln#Fertilizer#Reuters#Allendale Inc
FOXBusiness

Stocks remain higher as Fed lifts interest rates

U.S. stocks remained higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 20018. Investors also weighed Russia and Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of Congress. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33878.14 +333.80 +1.00%. SP500 S&P 500 4330.5 +68.05 +1.60%
STOCKS
CNBC

Oil prices extend losses ahead of Fed meeting

Brent crude futures were last down by $3.05 or 2.7% at $109.62 a barrel at 0351 GMT on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased $3.10 or 2.8% to $106.23 a barrel. Both contracts have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 40%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
FOXBusiness

Stocks jump, oil slides on China COVID outbreak, Fed on tap for Wednesday

Biden Fed pick Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws her nomination. A source familiar with the decision tells FOX Business Sarah Bloom Raskin has withdrawn her name as a nominee for the Federal Reserve. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Breaking News. Oil slide. U.S. oil fell $6.57 per barrel, or 6.38%...
MARKETS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Reuters

Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise

New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Argentina corn output seen below 48 mln tns amid severe drought -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, March 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2021/22 corn crop is now expected to total less than 48 million tonnes, the major Rosario grains exchange said on Friday, as a severe drought slashed yields in the South American agricultural powerhouse. The exchange -- which is headquartered in one of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

9 tips for beginning farmers applying for loans

There are specific things beginning farmers need to keep in mind as they go through the loan application process. To help make the experience as seamless as possible, experts offer these nine tips. Read the full article here.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures fall after rally; corn firm; soy strong

CHICAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday, snapping a six-session winning streak, as the market wrestled with supply upheaval caused by Russia's invasion of fellow grain exporter Ukraine. Wheat prices hit the downside of their daily trading limits during the session but closed well above those...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

U.S. oil tumbles more than 8%, dips below $100 per barrel

U.S. oil tumbled on Monday, breaking below $100 per barrel, amid talks between Russia and Ukraine as well as new Covid-19 lockdowns in China. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, lost 8.75% to trade at $99.76 per barrel. Even with the big decline both Brent crude, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

NOPA February U.S. soybean crush seen at 165.024 mln bushels -survey

CHICAGO, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely posted their second-busiest February on record, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 6-10 cents, corn down 9-12 cents, soy down 25-30 cents

CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firming as overseas buyers seek alternative suppliers for wheat due to disruptions in shipments related to Russia-Ukraine fighting. * Concerns about crop production in U.S. Plains also supportive to wheat. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last up 9-1/2 cents at $11.05-3/4 a bushel, while July futures gained 10-1/4 cents to $10.80-1/4. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last 6 cents higher at $11.06 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $10.69 a bushel. CORN - Down 9 to 12 cents per bushel * Corn under pressure from technical selling. * Benchmark CBOT May corn contract turned lower during overnight trading after hitting resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT May corn futures last traded down 9-1/4 cents at $7.39 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 25 to 30 cents per bushel * Sharp decline in the crude oil market weighing on soy complex. Concerns about COVID-19 lockdowns in China chilling demand from the top buyer of soybeans also adding pressure. * The CBOT May soybean futures contract dropped below its 10-day and 20-day moving averages overnight. * CBOT May soybeans were last down 26-1/2 cents at $16.44 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy