The Playbook With Mina SayWhat: How Are Sixers Doing Since James Harden Addition, NCAA March Madness

March Madness has finally arrived. The men's NCAA basketball tournament starts today, and 64 teams will battle to see who is the best in the country. The first game tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS as Michigan takes on Colorado State. The first round of games will take place throughout today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and will air on CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS. The entire schedule can be found here.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO