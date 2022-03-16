ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Playbook With Mina SayWhat: How Are Sixers Doing Since James Harden Addition, NCAA March Madness

By Mina SayWhat
RNB Philly
RNB Philly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s our digital sports show, The Playbook With Mina SayWhat, with guest Sportscaster and Podcaster Sean Bell joining this week!...

rnbphilly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
CBS Sports

NCAA Tournament 2022 bracket picks, Cinderella teams: Model simulates March Madness basketball 10,000 times

March Madness 2022 features Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor as the four No. 1 seeds. In a year with less distance separating the elite teams from the rest of the pack, could we see plenty of early upsets in the 2022 March Madness bracket? Even if the No. 1 seeds emerge from the first rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket unscathed, there's potential for mayhem everywhere.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Believes Something Else Happened

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa March Madness#Playbook#Sixers#Eagles#Rnbphilly Digital
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reportedly Recruiting 1 Top Free Agent

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Calls Out Jason Kidd And Dorian Finney-Smith After The Mavs Double-Teamed Him All Game: "You Pay Dorian Finney-Smith All That Money, Is He A Defender Or You Gonna Rely On This For These Next Four Years?"

Kevin Durant is one of the best players of our generation. This is why whenever KD is on the floor, the opposing team needs to be on their toes the entire time when defending him. Despite those efforts, more often than not, they fail to contain the Brooklyn Nets superstar....
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
ClutchPoints

March Madness odds: Memphis vs. Gonzaga prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/19/2022

What a thrilling couple of days of first-round madness! Between the massive upsets and down-to-the-wire endings, the second round of the NCAA Tournament should not disappoint. In this round of 32 matchup in the West Region, overall number one seed Gonzaga will square off with eighth-seeded Memphis on Saturday night in Portland. It’s time to take a peek at our March Madness odds series, which includes our Memphis-Gonzaga prediction and pick.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

NCAA Tournament 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch March Madness

March Madness has finally arrived. The men's NCAA basketball tournament starts today, and 64 teams will battle to see who is the best in the country. The first game tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS as Michigan takes on Colorado State. The first round of games will take place throughout today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and will air on CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS. The entire schedule can be found here.
BASKETBALL
WSPA 7News

How to Stream NCAA March Madness Live for Free

If you're a sports fan on a budget, chances are you'll want to watch March Madness this year but also don't want to drop tons of money paying for cable and streaming subscriptions. Luckily, there are many ways for you to watch segments of March Madness entirely for free.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

James Harden speaks truth on finding right balance with Sixers

Since his arrival in Philadelphia, James Harden has been watched under a microscope by many. Early on, it looked as if he was a perfect fit for the 76ers. His playmaking elevated the production of role players like Georges Niang and Matisse Thybulle, while his scoring provided another dynamic threat alongside Joel Embiid.
NBA
RNB Philly

RNB Philly

Philadelphia, PA
360
Followers
4
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen live on the all-new rnbphilly app! The Morning Hustle 6am-9am Paris Nicole 9am-3pm The Quicksilva Show w/ Dominique Da Diva 3pm-7pm DJ Bran 7pm-12am

 https://rnbphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy