ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Database Management System (DBMS) Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Database Management System (DBMS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Database Management System (DBMS) refers to a software-based solution used for storing and retrieving the data of the user with improved...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021 - data

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Not a single country managed to meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) air quality standard in 2021, a survey of pollution data in 6,475 cities showed on Tuesday, and smog even rebounded in some regions after a COVID-related dip. The WHO recommends that average annual...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Most COVID patients in NZ's Omicron outbreak are vaccinated, but that's no reason to doubt vaccine benefits

New Zealand’s Omicron wave may be peaking, but we’ll continue to record thousands of new cases each day and most people who test positive or are hospitalised with COVID will have been vaccinated. This is exactly what we should expect and it’s no reason to doubt vaccine effectiveness. The principal reason why a lot of COVID cases are vaccinated is because most New Zealanders are now vaccinated. As of today, about 94% of people 12 years and older have had two or more vaccine doses, and even if their risk of catching COVID is significantly lower than for an unvaccinated person,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy