Database Management System (DBMS) Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

New Zealand’s Omicron wave may be peaking, but we’ll continue to record thousands of new cases each day and most people who test positive or are hospitalised with COVID will have been vaccinated. This is exactly what we should expect and it’s no reason to doubt vaccine effectiveness. The principal reason why a lot of COVID cases are vaccinated is because most New Zealanders are now vaccinated. As of today, about 94% of people 12 years and older have had two or more vaccine doses, and even if their risk of catching COVID is significantly lower than for an unvaccinated person,...

WORLD ・ 32 MINUTES AGO