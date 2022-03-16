Former bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling from electrical company

A former bookkeeper for a West Toledo electrical contractor has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that she embezzled more than $300,000 from her employer.

Traci Ann Grillo, 49, will be sentenced on counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft, the later of which carries a mandatory two-year sentence, federal prosecutors previously stated. Grillo’s plea hearing in U.S. District Court was Tuesday.

According to the indictment handed up Aug. 8, 2019 by a federal grand jury, Grillo worked as a bookkeeper for King Electrical from September, 2014 until March, 2019. During that time she issued excessive salary checks to herself, used King Electrical checks and credit cards for personal purchases, and misappropriated funds withheld from other employees’ payroll deductions, the indictment states.

She also is accused of fraudulently obtaining high-interest loans in the name of King Electrical’s owner, identified in court records only as “J.K.” but previously identified by his full name, John King. She did this “for her own benefit and enrichment and to conceal unauthorized personal use of company funds” the indictment states. The identity-theft charge relates to her use of Mr. King’s personal information to obtain the loans.

But according to the indictment, Grillo also used King funds or accounts to buy clothing from Amazon.com, write checks to her children, pay a son’s tuition at Kent State University, deposit into an online gambling account, and buy airline tickets for relatives.

George Houston West, the former acting vice president and current owner of King Electrical, was also charged with embezzling from the company. He pleaded guilty in November to wire fraud and identity theft for stealing more than $100,000.

He secured a loan from California-based National Funding, Inc., in June, 2017 for King Electrical, 1952 W. Sylvania Ave., by posing over the phone as the company’s owner, according to court records. West then transferred $105,982 from the lender to King Electrical’s bank account.

Federal prosecutors accused West of, among other things, using a company credit card for home furnishings, personal-care expenses, and vehicles.

According to court records, West and Grillo allegedly used their access to King Electrical’s business and financial information to create a new business entity, K.E.S. LLC, in “an effort to avoid liability or responsibility for debts incurred by King Electrical as a result of their fraudulent schemes.”

West has since purchased the still-operational King Electrical from its former owner, according to state records. The defendant took control of the business in June, 2021.

West was previously scheduled for sentencing before Judge Jack Zouhary on Wednesday but the date was pushed back to April 16. He remains free on a cash bond in the interim.

Grillo, also free on bond, is scheduled for sentencing before Judge Zouhary on Aug. 1.