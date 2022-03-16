Norman Reedus recovering from a concussion suffered last week on The Walking Dead set

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, was reportedly injured while filming. The news comes from Fandemic Tour, which bills itself as "A New Kind of Comic Convention." Reedus was scheduled to make an appearance at an upcoming Fandemic Tour event, but an update from the convention's Instagram account states that "Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an accident while filming." No additional information was given on whether Norman Reedus was injured while filming the final season of The Walking Dead, or if it happened during production on the Daryl & Carol spinoff co-starring Melissa McBride.

