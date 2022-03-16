ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Norman Reedus recovering from a concussion suffered last week on The Walking Dead set

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Norman suffered a concussion on set,” the actor’s spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen told Deadline...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

"The Walking Dead" Star Moses J. Moseley's Death Possibly Not A Suicide: Report

It has been nearly a month since actor Moses J. Moseley passed away and the investigation into his death has shifted. Moseley is well-known for his years-long role as a zombie on The Walking Dead, and last month, his loved ones were concerned after he was unreachable. Days later, they received the tragic news that his remains were located "in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, GA" after OnStar helped authorities locate the actor's vehicle.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus Reportedly Injured While Filming

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, was reportedly injured while filming. The news comes from Fandemic Tour, which bills itself as "A New Kind of Comic Convention." Reedus was scheduled to make an appearance at an upcoming Fandemic Tour event, but an update from the convention's Instagram account states that "Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an accident while filming." No additional information was given on whether Norman Reedus was injured while filming the final season of The Walking Dead, or if it happened during production on the Daryl & Carol spinoff co-starring Melissa McBride.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Reedus
Popculture

'The Walking Dead' Sets Spinoff Series With Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan

The Walking Dead universe is getting bigger. On Monday, AMC Networks announced that it has greenlit a new spinoff series from The Walking Dead starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The show is titled Isle of the Dead and takes a look at Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The first season will consist of six episodes and is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Maggie and Negan Spinoff Will "Reinvent" The Walking Dead World

The Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead will "reinvent the TWD world as we know it," teases star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In Isle of the Dead, Morgan's Negan and Lauren Cohan's Maggie Rhee travel together into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan — an "unseen and insane world of the TWD Universe," according to executive producer Scott Gimple. Stars Morgan and Cohan are executive producers on the spinoff created by showrunner Eli Jorné for AMC Studios, who officially gave the franchise expansion the green light for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Walking Dead’: Josh McDermitt Discusses Eugene’s Noir Inspired Episode

On this week’s episode of The Walking Dead, titled “Rogue Element”, written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and directed by TWD alum Michael Cudlitz, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) goes down a noir inspired rabbit hole. Spoilers past this point, but as revealed at the end of this episode, the woman he thought was Stephanie (Chelle Ramos) is actually a plant from the Commonwealth meant to lure the Alexandrians into their community. And as a kicker, the real Stephanie (Margot Bingham) reveals herself at the end of the episode.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Dead Set#The Walking Dead
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Reveals Synopsis for Last-Ever Mid-Season Finale

"All is at stake" in The Walking Dead's Season 11B Finale, warns the synopsis released by AMC Networks. Titled "God," the Final Season Part 2 finale airing April 3 on AMC+ and April 10 on AMC is the last time The Walking Dead will go on hiatus. One more batch of eight episodes will air later this year on AMC, beginning with the Final Season Part 3 premiere, and concluding with the series finale of The Walking Dead. Read the synopsis for Season 11 Episode 16, via AMC:
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy