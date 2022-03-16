FoodShare Fraud Warning Issued by Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is currently warning members about recent FoodShare fraud activity. The DHS is currently investigating this matter. In the meantime, there are ways for FoodShare members to protect themselves against potential scams.

Protect Yourself

If you are someone who receives FoodShare benefits, make sure that you are checking your balance frequently to monitor any changes. You can visit the ebtEDGE website to check your FoodShare benefits. Additionally, you can use the ebtEdge mobile app or the MyACCESS app to see the benefits in your account.

If you notice that benefits are missing or see purchases that you didn’t make, call QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164. Report the activity immediately or as soon as you notice a problem.

Another way to protect yourself and your benefits is by changing your PIN. Call QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164 to make the change. Change it to a set of numbers you remember, but not to something too easy to guess.

Don’t use repeating numbers like 3333.

Don’t use numbers in a row like 5678.

Don’t share your new PIN with anyone outside your household.

Lastly, it is important to check your account information, including your name, address, and phone number. Make sure that none of this information has been changed without your permission. If changes that were not authorized have occurred, contact your local agency. If you live in Racine County, call Racine County Human Services at 262-638-6353. If you are in Kenosha County, call the office of Workforce Development at 888-794-5820.

What to do When Scammed

If you are someone receiving FoodShare benefits and find that you have been scammed, contact the Office of Inspector General by calling 877-865-3432 or visiting their website. File a report, including any supporting documentation (if available), and they will begin working to get the funds placed back into your account.

Lost or Stolen Cards

If your card is stolen or lost, report it immediately to QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164.

For more information about benefits, visit the DHS online to read about ways to protect your benefits. Stay up-to-date with changes to benefits due to COVID-19 by frequently checking this site.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.