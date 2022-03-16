ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District judge announces retirement

By Annie Wooden
 1 day ago

Judge James Manley, who has served as a judge in 20th Judicial District Court since 2014, has announced he is retiring. Manley announced in a letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte last week that he would be retiring as district judge effective June 1. He was...

Marshall News Messenger

State Rep. Chris Paddie announces resignation

State Rep. Chris Paddie has officially resigned from his elected position, a seat he’s held since his election in 2012. The move was made Tuesday, on Election Day, and comes 10 months before his term was set to end in December. “With the primaries over, we have a good...
POLITICS
Salina Post

Gugler new Dickinson County district magistrate judge

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Neal Gugler to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson County. The commission conducted a public interview for the position Friday in Junction City. Eight people had applied for the opening. Gugler’s new position will be effective on his swearing-in....
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Independent Record

Northwestern MT judge to retire, governor seeks applicants for post

Judge Jim Manley, who has presided over district court in Sanders and Lake counties since 2013, is set to retire in June. "It's time," the 72-year-old said in a phone interview Thursday. "I'm of that age and you know I just see a lot of judges go one term too many, and I want to do it while I still have my health."
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Person
Greg Gianforte
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Appeals court could soon rule on challenge to Madison Cawthorn's candidacy over January 6

A federal appeals court is expected to decide soon whether to revive a longshot challenge against GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn's candidacy, which revolves around whether the Constitution's ban on insurrectionists holding office should apply to him. The liberal activists, legal scholars and anti-Trump Republicans who oppose Cawthorn asked the Fourth...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YubaNet

Nevada City School District Superintendent to Retire in July

Nevada City, CA –The Nevada City School District Board of Directors accepted the retirement letter from Superintendent Monica Daugherty at their March 8th board meeting. Daugherty has served the Nevada City School District for 22 years as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. “While we are all disappointed, we are...
NEVADA CITY, CA
Fulton Sun

Judges release new boundaries for Missouri Senate districts

A panel of Missouri judges tasked with redrawing 34 state Senate districts released a tentative plan Monday, part of a once-in-a-decade process that reconfigures political boundaries following the U.S. Census. The new map, drawn by the Judicial Redistricting Commission after a citizen commission failed to reach consensus, will be formally...
MISSOURI STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Senate passes tax relief for retired military, first responders

The State Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved two bills to provide tax relief for retired service members and first responders living in Delaware. If made law, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 188 will exclude up to $12,500 worth of military pension income from state tax calculations for all retired service members, regardless of age, starting in 2023.  “Our nation’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Newswatch 16

State Senator Scavello announces retirement

SWIFTWATER, Pa. — Just an arm's length away, sitting in State Senator Mario Scavello's left bottom drawer sits a stack of photos. "That's what got me involved in politics. I ran for Mayor, you know it's just all standing water on these people's property," said Scavello. He keeps these...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Portland Tribune

Estacada mulls creating public safety committee

City Council works to define scope and purpose of proposed citizen volunteer group. The City of Estacada is discussing creating a public safety committee to address safety issues in the growing municipality. "I really like the idea of having a public safety committee," Councilor Charity Hughes said at the Monday,...
ESTACADA, OR
Reason.com

N.J. Appellate Court Overturns Denial of Handgun Purchase Permit

Appellant applied for a FPIC and Handgun Purchase Permit. The application was denied by the Chief of the Borough of Wood-Ridge Police Department. In his letter to appellant notifying him of the denial, the Chief stated that investigation revealed appellant had been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in 2015…. [At a later court hearing, t]he Chief testified that in 2015, appellant was arrested in New York on a "2C violation," and in 2008, appellant received a summons … for consumption of alcohol by a passenger while the vehicle is being operated, in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-51a(a). Appellant was fined $256 and costs for that violation; his license was not suspended, and he was not sentenced to jail time.
U.S. POLITICS

