Microchip's target of 2x industry growth rate may be ambitious, but 6% to 8% long-term revenue growth with very attractive margins looks doable. Writing about Microchip Technology (MCHP) a year ago, I was concerned more about the eventual shift in investor sentiment on semiconductor stocks than any fundamental issues with Microchip. Indeed, while Microchip continues to execute at a high level, the shares have lagged the SOX since that last update, and I do still see some risk to sell-side estimates as industry capacity eventually catches up to still-hot demand.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO