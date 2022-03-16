ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tradesy online fashion marketplace acquired

By Anne Stych
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles-based peer-to-peer resale marketplace Tradesy has been acquired by Vestiaire Collective SA, a global online pre-owned fashion marketplace headquartered in Paris. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Tradesy, launched in 2012 by founder and CEO Tracy DiNunzio, secured $67 million in funding in September of last...

www.bizjournals.com

