J.D. McKissic will not sign with Bills, decides to return to Commanders

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
 2 days ago
J.D. McKissic has decided to make a U-turn.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the running back intended to sign with the Buffalo Bills via a two-year deal.

Now he’s heading back to the Washington Commanders.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McKissic has now decided to stay in D.C. He will not be signing with the Bills and was instead re-signed.

The NFL insider went on to further add context to McKissic’s decision, stating that the running back was initially never offered a deal in Washington. After his decision to go to Buffalo was announced, the commanders then matched the offer and he stayed because he did not want to leave, per McKissic’s agents:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

