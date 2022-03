The cosmic world inhabited by Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to expand in a big way by adding a pint-sized superhero. Kamala Khan is a teenager from New Jersey who idolizes the Avengers – and has a particular bent for Captain Marvel – who one day discovers that she has powers that put her on the level of the heroes she has been looking up to all of her life. Marvel will tell Khan’s story in the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, which has a new trailer, and a release date of June 8 (after a bit of a delay) for the six-episode season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO