El Mago Pop Who Captured The Hearts Of Millions Of Viewers In Spain Is Heading To NY!

Antonio Díaz is El Mago Pop , an illusionist from Barcelona trained in Dramatic Art at the Institut del Teatre de Barcelona. El Mago Pop is the world’s top-grossing European illusionist (according to Forbes) and is a Spanish artist who has sold the most tickets for the fourth consecutive year with his new show with which he will debut on Broadway.

After breaking sales records in his hometown, El Mago Pop has exceeded all expectations in Madrid. And we cannot be more thrilled to announce that his incredible show will be heading to New York soon!

The arrival of El Mago Pop in Madrid coincided with the rentrée of the Teatro Nuevo Apolo, one of the mythical temples of the Madrid scene. And thousands of viewers have already noticed the “shocking, amazing, incredible” show Nada Es Imposible Broadway Edition.

With this milestone, El Mago Pop highlights the importance of living the experience and appeals to an audience that, show after show, is left speechless. A show that must be seen to be believed (in magic).

In addition to being the creator of the show that sold the most tickets in 2020 and having brought his magic to more than 150 countries since 2013 with Discovery, El Mago Pop has become this year’s Star of Magic on NETFLIX with the program Magic for Humans by el Mago Pop, whose broadcast reaches 192 countries.

Out of those who have surrendered to his magic, Stephen Hawking, Nick Mason, Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Javier Bardem, Neymar, Victoria Beckham, Shakira, Messi, Pep Guardiola and Arnold Schwarzenegger stand out.

It is an unprecedented and massive show that recreates magic games that were never before seen live, and it is now heading to New York! The stage is provided with the latest in audiovisual technology and an extraordinary stage display at the height of the great shows of Las Vegas and Broadway.

El Mago Pop NY