Orlando culinary community mourns loss, celebrates life of Tori Tori chef George Foss

There is a calamansi tree out front at Tori Tori, a bright and bushy bit of life-giving green doing its best to offset both the urban aesthetic of Mills 50 and the potent exhaust of its traffic.

Chef de Cuisine George Foss and his parents planted it more than a year ago, and its fruit — a citrusy mashup of lemon, lime and orange — has since provided flavor in spades for the sauces and marinades Foss would incorporate into his recipes.

Now, the little tree and its adjacent bench will provide comfort for the friends and family that Foss, 35, leaves behind.

The chef, who died on March 10 when his motorcycle struck a vehicle on U.S. 27 in Davenport, is survived by his mother, Sue Foss, father George Austin Foss Sr. and 8-year-old daughter, Annabella.

A diligent worker who took his job seriously, Foss was known as much for his prankster’s spirit — and hearty, high-pitched laugh — as his generous and creative nature, his employer, Sean “Sonny” Nguyen, told the Orlando Sentinel.

“He’s the type of guy who will wake up extra early to make sure he’s on time,” said Nguyen.

Past tense had not yet found its natural way into his patter; the sting of the loss was too fresh.

Nguyen hired Foss four years ago. He joined the Domu team as a line cook, though his resume, which included high-level stints in places like the World Center Marriott, seemed to warrant more.

“There was a questioning among the staff as to why he’d want to take a step down,” Nguyen explained, “but really he just wanted to have fun cooking again.”

Foss’ father, who’d seen his son turn a high school fast food gig into a management position at age 17, says Foss rediscovered his love of the kitchen when he started at Domu.

“He wanted to cook,” says Foss Sr. “He was tired of working front of house, but he had a drive in him, so his duties just naturally grew.”

Born in Plattsburgh, New York into an Air Force family, Foss had an international upbringing early on — including a collective decade in Japan, split between his father’s assignments in Okinawa and Misawa — before the family settled into their current home in Clermont.

Foss Sr. reckons that life abroad — and the influence of his Lao-born, Thai-raised mother — contributed to his son’s eventual romance with cooking.

“We ate many different things in Japan and his mother loves to cook. She’s also a farm girl, and our backyard has always been full of spices, vegetables and fruit trees. When it came to food, he always wanted to try new things.”

It was a trait that contributed to Nguyen’s desire to find new roles into which Foss — who he describes as “incredibly creative,” could grow. As Tori Tori approached its opening, it was a natural move.

“Prep is exceptionally heavy at Tori Tori and that’s where George started — butchering chickens, doing skewers, lots of nitpicky work — and led that brand-new team in mass-producing very intricate items.”

Eventually, Foss landed in the Chef de Cuisine position. He had notebooks full of ideas that carried him from the events side of the business, where his Korean-style ssam was a favorite, to the standard menu. Some of Tori Tori’s most popular offerings — the lamb karubi lollipops, the kimuchi pimento cheese with salt and vinegar pork rinds — were Foss’ creations.

“Everyone looked up to George, kind of like a ‘work dad,’” said Nguyen.

His own dad says it’s easy to believe. And feels lucky that they enjoyed a nice, long road trip — just the two of them — back in the fall.

“It was almost by accident,” said Foss Sr., who’d planned to bring his wife along on the trip to see family in New Hampshire and visit Niagara Falls. But last minute, she decided to stay home.

“I’ll go!” the younger Foss said.

They took turns driving Foss Sr.’s new Jeep. “And we stopped anywhere we could to taste the local cuisine,” places his son had researched, out-of-the-way, mom-and-pop joints. “We had oysters in Baltimore and pizza in Philadelphia. Lots of sandwich shops. I love to eat, and George has made that even better for me because he always knew all the places to go.”

Foss Sr.’s favorite stop was a breakfast place in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

“There was a huge iron skillet outside as the sign,” he says. “We took a picture.”

The elder Foss, who recently retired, wasn’t in a rush. Nor was his son. He’s grateful to Nguyen for that. “He gave George plenty of time, so we had a really wonderful trip…”

He pauses, emotional.

“George loved his daughter with all of his heart,” he says. “He loved his co-workers. And they really loved him back based on all that they’re doing for him now. For us.”

Foss had a positivity that people just latched onto, says his boss. And a penchant for scaring people that made them laugh. (And sometimes curse.)

“George was cheerful. He always looked at the brighter side of things,” said Nguyen. “The more I got to know him, the more I wanted to help.”

At the outset of his employment, Nguyen explains, Foss had a few things holding him back — no license, no car — “it kept him from seeing his daughter as often as he wanted to, but he was always pushing to better himself. And he did.”

The day of the accident, Nguyen and Foss had lunch.

“We were talking about how great his life was going,” he recalls. “He sees Bella every weekend now. He had a great relationship with his daughter’s mother. He was coaching her basketball team. His daughter was the center of everything in his life and it showed. Everyone saw it.

“He was doing so many things he never did when he first joined the team.”

Which is one of the reasons this loss has hit the team so hard.

“There was so much good in that conversation,” Nguyen says, still incredulous. “And now we just want to be able to honor him.”

And give his loved ones a place to do so.

There is a plaque for Foss on that bench near the calamansi tree now.

“We will always love and miss you, George,” it reads. “Keep an eye on us down here, until we cook together again.”

More info

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Foss’ family with funeral and other expenses, as well as a college fund for his daughter, Bella. To contribute: gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-george-foss . Services will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 23 at A Community Funeral Home & Sunset Cremations: 910 Michigan St. in Orlando, 407-841-4424.

