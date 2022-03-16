ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owamni, 3 Minneapolis Chefs Named James Beard Finalists

By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular Minneapolis restaurant and three of the city’s chefs have been named finalists for James Beard Awards.

Owamni , chef Sean Sherman’s restaurant along the Mississippi River that aims to offer a “decolonized dining experience” with Indigenous food, is one of 11 finalists for Best New Restaurant. Owamni’s website shows reservations are booked nearly a month out.

Sherman, Jorge Guzmán of Petite León and Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen are all up for Best Chef: Midwest.

The James Beard Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the culinary industry. The winners for each category will be announced on June 13 at a ceremony in Chicago.

