Politics

2022’s Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

budgettravel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and at least $5.87 billion is expected to be spent for the holiday this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on...

m.budgettravel.com

Comments / 0

WKRC

River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day tradition

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS Newspath/WBBM/WKRC) - The Chicago River was dyed green to commemorate Saint Patrick's Day Saturday. The tradition began when a member of a local plumber's union suggested using a dye used to detect leaks in large buildings to change the color of the river, a dye whose exact formula has remained a secret throughout the history of the Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
POLITICS
The Independent

St. Patrick's Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus, including the nation’s largest in New York City, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over.The holiday served as a key marker in the outbreak's progression, with parades celebrating Irish heritage among the first big public events to be called off in 2020. An ominous acceleration in infections quickly cascaded into broad shutdowns.The full-fledged return of New York’s parade on Thursday coincides with the city’s wider reopening. Major mask and vaccination rules were recently lifted.“Psychologically, it means...
FESTIVAL
KTVU FOX 2

St. Patrick's Day: The history behind the holiday in the United States

However you view St. Patrick's Day — as a holy day of obligation, a celebration of Irish culture, or an excuse to imbibe a green pint of beer — millions across the globe will observe the holiday on March 17th. But other than "drowning the shamrock" and getting pinched for not wearing green, what do we really know about the holiday?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Distractify

Although Fun and Cheerful, Clovers Are Associated With St. Patrick's Day for a Deeply Religious Reason

There are a few things that are synonymous with St. Patrick's Day. The color green and corned beef and hash are staples of the Irish holiday, but in terms of representation, nothing quite embodies the celebration in a the way that the humble clover does. The otherwise unassuming plant takes on a whole new life around St. Patrick's Day each year, but what exactly associated it with the holiday? Keep reading for a detailed breakdown on how and when clovers and St. Patrick's Day came together.
FESTIVAL
AOL Corp

Saint Patrick, the man behind St. Patrick's Day holiday, wasn't even Irish

Who was Saint Patrick and why do we celebrate him? Saint Patrick is the protecting and guiding saint of Ireland. Ironically, he was not Irish. Saint Patrick went from being sold into slavery to being credited to bringing Christianity to Ireland, according to Elizabeth Stack, executive director for the Irish American Heritage Museum in Albany, New York.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com

BCS gets full dose of March as St. Patrick’s Day overlaps with March Madness

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to get a full dose of March than mixing St. Patrick’s Day and the biggest stage in college basketball. There was no shortage of Saint Patrick’s Day spirit throughout Bryan-College Station Thursday. From the green beer to the leprechaun hats, Mo’s Irish Pub in College Station brought out all the stops.
BRYAN, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
CBS Minnesota

St. Patrick’s Day & March Madness Align To Create ‘Perfect Day’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Day one of March Madness means it’s likely many brackets are ripe with sadness. Or maybe you’re feeling like the smartest person in your pool? WCCO’s Jeff Wagner caught up with fans putting a St. Patrick’s Day twist on the popular tournament’s opening night. A little bit of luck awaits beyond the doors of the party tent at Shamrock Grill and Pub in St. Paul, where a sea of green, grins and good vibes packed place since nearly sunrise. “It was jammed already at 9:30 this morning,” said Dan Casper, general manager. A party like the one they threw...
SAINT PAUL, MN

