Well, that didn't take long. It's been about 2 weeks since the gas prices started soaring and in no time flat, there are already reports of people stealing gas in Lawton, Fort Sill. Yesterday my neighbor came over and told me his truck was emptied overnight, someone had siphoned the gas out of it. He was on his way to work and noticed his tank was almost empty after he filled it completely up the night before. Damn the luck!

LAWTON, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO