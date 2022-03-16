Bella Hadid says she regrets getting a nose job at 14

Bella Hadid's busy Fashion Month isn't slowing down just yet. After hitting multiple runways in New York and Milan, Bella is now walking the shows in Paris, because a supermodel's work is never done. On Thursday morning, Hadid joined her sister Gigi on the catwalk at Coperni, and for the...
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are diving head-first into their bleached brow era thanks to Milan Fashion Week. On February 25, the pair walked the Versace Fall 2022 show wearing complimentary vibrant red looks, Julia Fox-esque smokey eyes, sleek hair, and almost invisible brows. While Gigi's mid-length dress featured a sheer corset, her sister walked down the runway in an opaque mini-dress version of the look. As for their hair, Gigi Hadid is back to her signature blonde, while Bella's dark brunette hair contrasted the bleached brows even more.
Kanye “Ye” West didn’t hold back about his true feelings on ex Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in an explosive new Instagram rant. "I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids' mom hooked on drugs. He's in rehab every [two] months," the rapper, 44, who shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, 41, alleged in the caption of his post on March 16.
Cindy Crawford is more than happy to share the spotlight with her 20-year-old daughter, Kai Gerber. The dynamic duo hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week, surprising the audience at the Off-White show, who weren't expecting the rare mother-daughter appearance.
Crawford strutted down the catwalk wearing a long, layered tulle skirt paired with a black tuxedo jacket and a university t-shirt underneath. She accessorized the look with turquoise sunglasses, a red clutch and dramatic chandelier earrings. Gerber’s outfit had a more modernistic design with a bubble mini skirt, showing off her long legs, along...
Well, Blake Likely just took our breath away. The actress stepped out in New York City at the premiere of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds wearing the most magical rainbow gown by Atelier Versace, complete with a plunging neckline and a flowy, coral-colored cape. One glance at this whimsical masterpiece, and we'd say that Lively is looking every bit the stylish superhero that she is.
Blake Lively, 34, looked absolutely radiant in a cropped, white scoop-neck bralette and pencil-skirt ensemble while attending the autumn/winter Michael Kors runway show for New York Fashion Week. The Gossip Girl alum sat front row to see the collection make its debut, and all eyes were on her chic, monochromatic outfit that showed skin tastefully while highlighting her hourglass figure.
Bella Hadid’s non-conformist style has made her one of the most stylish Gen-Z supermodels around. We’ve come to expect off-duty looks that are just as arresting as the outfits she models on runways across the globe. Never one to follow the crowd, the supermodel stepped out wearing a pair of (now sold-out) cotton wreath patterned jeans from Denim Tears’s exclusive Levi’s capsule collection.
Rihanna is wearing his outfits maternity to the next level. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer showed her belly with a babydoll transparencies black, while attending the Dior Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show on the Paris Fashion Week. The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’what expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rockycombined the lace...
Depending on who you ask, you'll probably get a lot of different answers to the question "What's the best denim style?" Many people seem to be divided on the topic, especially in 2022, when so many different cuts and washes are trending all at once. This week, however, we got to the bottom of the denim dilemma. With a little help from Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, that is.
Influencer Jessica Wang, who clocks over five million followers on TikTok and nearly 2 million on Instagram, kicked off fashion month this past week with a flurry of shows, parties and presentations in New York. The content creator, who often integrates her family into her style videos, stopped by shows...
The iconic supermodels joined the new guard including Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Gigi and Bella Hadid and more stars to honor the legacy of late designer Virgil Abloh. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Amber Valletta, and Helena Christensen still know how to work a catwalk!. The iconic '90s supermodels...
Bella Hadid just gave a stylish lesson in versatility. The supermodel was photographed while arriving at and departing London’s Central Hall Westminster for the Burberry's Fall 2022 show yesterday, wearing two very different looks centered on the same pink printed suit in a high-fashion day-to-night styling showcase. In pics...
Ella Emhoff gave denim a new form at Miu Miu's Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. The stepdaughter to Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance with a star-studded front row, which included Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Mendes, Nicola Coughlan and Kaitlyn Dever.
The second daughter posed outside of the show in a pair of jeans from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The wide-leg style, crafted from dark denim, featured allover “Miu Miu” lettering print with a white tie that created a paper-bag waist. Emhoff’s look was paired with a sporty blue long-sleeved crop...
Blake Lively hit the red carpet in New York City on Monday night, making a rare appearance for the world premiere of husband Ryan Reynolds’ newest film, “The Adam Project.”
The “Gossip Girl” star stunned in a multicolored striped Atelier Versace Couture gown. Featuring a plunging neckline, crystal-embroidered panels and a flounced skirt, the flowing pastel number actually hailed from the brand’s Spring 2019 collection — showcasing Lively’s penchant for throwback styles. The...
Gigi Hadid marked the end of fashion month with a major hair makeover. The supermodel, 26, was spotted with a brand new platinum blonde hair color while walking through JFK airport in New York City on Wednesday. Her new look comes almost a year after she debuted a deep red...
Here's the thing about me: I really don't like wearing gloves and thus, I rarely do. I was raised in Minnesota where temperatures can easily reach below 20 degrees, but even while shoveling, sledding, or ice skating — outdoor activities where gloves are pretty much a must — I went glove-free. This makes what I'm about to say all the more jaw-dropping: I would totally wear Bella Hadid's gloves, and here's why.
Instagram official! Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy showed the world his new girlfriend Ally Lewber on Instagram on Tuesday, March 15, sharing loved-up photos of the two on a trip to Tulum, Mexico....
Fashion: It’s not just an outfit, it’s an attitude … and Kendall Jenner knows that best. It’s hard not to take notice when the model struts around in either in New York, London, Paris or Milan for Fashion Weeks, considering she is part of one of the most famous and influential families in the world.
