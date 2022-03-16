ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike

By Sarah Ewall-Wice
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve announced it is raising interest rates on Wednesday — a move to combat soaring inflation as the U.S. comes out of the pandemic and economic uncertainty in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The quarter-point hike comes as prices have risen at their fastest pace in 40...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Jerome Powell
Janet Yellen
#Us Inflation#Interest Rates#Federal Funds Rate#The Federal Reserve#Congress#Fomc
