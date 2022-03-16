ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Here's Why Brett Young Says He's A 'Creature Of Habit'

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFXF6_0eh4184u00

Routine is key for Brett Young — particularly when he travels. The “You Didn’t” singer just embarked to Europe, where he performed at the C2C Music Festival in Dublin, London and Glasgow. Having already visited those cities on previous trips, Young didn’t do much sightseeing. Instead, he made sure to stop at some of his usual favorite spots. He explained in a recent statement:

“The first time that I went over, Taylor [Mills Young] and I had just gotten back together, and she came and we went a couple days early and immediately went to Paris for a couple days. I hadn’t been, she had. On the last trip out there Taylor didn’t come because she was pregnant, and I explored a little bit. We had a day off in Amsterdam, we had a day off in Stockholm and I’m kind of like a walk around the city guy. I’m not a tourist in the way that I’m like, you gotta see the original this, or you’ve got go… I just walk around and kinda take the city in. So, I know what I like in Glasgow. . I know I’m going straight to Argyle Street. I know what restaurant I’m having drinks and dinner at. I’m a creature of habit. Once I find it I don’t need to explore every time I’m there just because it’s rare that I get to go there. I’ll explore once and then I’m gonna have my haunts by then.”

Young shared a few stunning photos from her festival, thanking fans “for one of the most incredible weeks of my life. Love you guys so much and cant wait to come back later this year!” He added a sweet message to his wife : “I’m on my way home honey.” See the post here :

Comments / 0

Related
Thought Catalog

If You Are In Love With Someone Who Cannot Love You Back, This Is Your Reminder

This poem is from the book A Gentle Reminder by Bianca Sparacino. Listen — if you are in love with someone who cannot love you back at the moment, please understand that this is not a reflection of your goodness, this is not a reflection of your worth. Sometimes life weathers people in different ways. We are all on this Earth just trying to figure ourselves out, just trying to mend the breaks in our souls, just trying to deal with what is heavy within us. Sometimes we’re ready and another person is not. Sometimes we try and another person does not. Sometimes we pour ourselves into another human being and they cannot contain all that we are. Sometimes we fight and another person surrenders. Sometimes we choose to make things work, and another.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Glasgow#Paris#Music Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 97-5

NEVER Forget Your Parents – Love Them Here In ND And In Heaven

One of the scariest things I remember is how I felt the very first time I heard someone say "Life's too short" It truly is. You hear people say that a lot and you never give it that much thought until a loved one passes away. My mom had a birthday today, she would have been 83 years old, she's been gone now for almost 12 years, and there is not a day that goes by that I don't dream of having another chance to be with her. To talk about anything, to go for a walk, to take all the millions of wasted moments I took for granted, and to have her here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface's Mom Supports His Romance With Chrisean Rock: "He In Love"

After being accused of breaking into his home and stealing his property, Chrisean Rock has been welcomed back into Blueface's fold. The aspiring rapper's relationship with Blueface has made for several viral moments, but after he and his manager Wack 100 confirmed that Chrisean was arrested in Oklahoma following a state-crossing joy ride, the public believed the relationship was over.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s if Harry Will Attend Philip’s Memorial Service After He Missed His Chance to Say ‘Goodbye’

Click here to read the full article. Staying back in America. Prince Harry will not attend Prince Philip’s memorial service amid his feud with the British royal family. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed on March 11, 2022, Harry will not be returning to London at the end of this month for a memorial service at Westminster Abbey in honor of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 in April 2021, according to Town & Country. The decision comes after Harry—who lives in Montecito, California, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two kids, Archie...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
TV SERIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

148K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy