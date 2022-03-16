Here's Why Brett Young Says He's A 'Creature Of Habit'

Routine is key for Brett Young — particularly when he travels. The “You Didn’t” singer just embarked to Europe, where he performed at the C2C Music Festival in Dublin, London and Glasgow. Having already visited those cities on previous trips, Young didn’t do much sightseeing. Instead, he made sure to stop at some of his usual favorite spots. He explained in a recent statement:

“The first time that I went over, Taylor [Mills Young] and I had just gotten back together, and she came and we went a couple days early and immediately went to Paris for a couple days. I hadn’t been, she had. On the last trip out there Taylor didn’t come because she was pregnant, and I explored a little bit. We had a day off in Amsterdam, we had a day off in Stockholm and I’m kind of like a walk around the city guy. I’m not a tourist in the way that I’m like, you gotta see the original this, or you’ve got go… I just walk around and kinda take the city in. So, I know what I like in Glasgow. . I know I’m going straight to Argyle Street. I know what restaurant I’m having drinks and dinner at. I’m a creature of habit. Once I find it I don’t need to explore every time I’m there just because it’s rare that I get to go there. I’ll explore once and then I’m gonna have my haunts by then.”

Young shared a few stunning photos from her festival, thanking fans “for one of the most incredible weeks of my life. Love you guys so much and cant wait to come back later this year!” He added a sweet message to his wife : “I’m on my way home honey.” See the post here :