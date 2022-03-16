ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Unemployment steady, wages rise in January as job openings abound

By A.J. O'Leary
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a good time to be in the workforce, Alabama...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs have settled to the low, pre-pandemic levels seen before the coronavirus recession in 2020. Jobless claims rose by 11,000 to 227,000 for the week ending March 5, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.But the figures revealed the tightening squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, as regular pay failed to keep up with soaring inflation, with average weekly earnings excluding bonuses up 3.8% between November and January.When taking rising...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Fortune

The latest jobs report from the Labor Department highlights small wage growth, low unemployment rate

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, another gain that underscored the economy’s solid health as the Omicron wave fades and more Americans venture out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

US barreling toward recession, experts say, as inflation hits 40-year-high

Inflation hit a 40-year high in February, and the worst is yet to come as the U.S. economy barrels toward a recession, experts say. The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 7.9% on an annual basis, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Month over month, inflation rose 0.8%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Statistics#Playbook
Times-Herald

State: Area unemployment rose in January

After recording the lowest rates in decades, unemployment in the area jumped in January. The state Department of Labor announced Tuesday that preliminary local area rates showed increases while the statewide rate rose from 4.5% to 5.3% in January. All figures are not seasonally adjusted — changes to eliminate regular...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
WLUC

Michigan unemployment rate edges down in January 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined in January, based on data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. The jobless rate fell .2% to 4.9% in January 2022. Michigan’s total employment level in January moved up by 19,000, while the number...
MICHIGAN STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Georgia unemployment rate drops again in January

ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate fell for the 21st consecutive month in January to 3.2%, down slightly from the 3.3% jobless rate posted in December. At the same time, the number of jobs in the Peach State climbed to an all-time high of almost 4.7 million, while the number of employed Georgians rose to more than 5 million.
GEORGIA STATE
Modesto Bee

Unemployment slightly up in Stanislaus, steady across California

Unemployment in Stanislaus County rose slightly between December and January, new data show. According to the state Economic Development Department, Stanislaus posted a January unemployment rate of 7.1%, up from 6.1% in December 2021. Statewide, unemployment remained steady at 5.8%. Local data is not seasonally adjusted. In January 2021, local...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Reuters

U.S. job openings slip in January, still close to record highs

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings fell in January, but remained near record highs as worker shortages persist, a report showed on Wednesday. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, dropped 185,000 to 11.263 million on the last day of January, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report. Data for December was revised higher to show a record 11.448 million job openings instead of the previously reported 10.925 million. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Job Openings Remain Above 11 Million Mark in January

The number of job openings was 11.3 million in January, evidence that companies still have more jobs than there are workers to fill them, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. [. READ:. Pew: Low Pay, Not COVID, Drove Worker Exodus ]. That compares to 10.9 million openings in December. The...
BUSINESS
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
moneytalksnews.com

15 States With the Highest Job Quit Rates

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Chamber of Commerce. As workers continue to leave their jobs en masse, the phenomenon known as the “Great Resignation” seems to be far from over. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, resignations totaled 4.2 million in January,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy