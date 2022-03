March 11, 2022 - There has been much coverage of PFAS, the "forever chemicals," in the past year. These emerging contaminants have spiked concern because of their pervasiveness in the environment and our relatively limited understanding of their impacts on human health. And while it seems there are more questions than answers surrounding PFAS as of now, the growing awareness of their detrimental impact could lead to increased environmental regulations and future liabilities for the real estate industry as these forever chemicals seem to live on in building materials and ground substances.

