Despite what Tom Brady thinks...there are some pretty incredible places to stay in Buffalo. But if you're looking for unique, this one is your winner. We've seen some pretty interesting options of places to stay in Western New York if you're choosing to stay in an Airbnb. Some of them are immaculate. Some of them are super scary and there is no way that any human should ever stay there. There are Harry Potter-themed ones, and Bills-themed ones.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO