It’s no secret that Euphoria actress Storm Reid and IMG Models signee Natalia Bryant are Black girl magic ride or dies. They’ve been seen together at amusement parks and hyping each other up in the comment section of their Instagram photos, but we had no idea just how close they were. Social media has been recirculating an old post of the two USC freshmen from Reid’s page and the Internet is putting two and two together. That’s right, Reid and Bryant are doing life and school together as college roommates for their freshman year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO